Standing up for the Second Amendment

The freedoms guaranteed by the Second Amendment should not be considered less than the other freedoms protected by the Bill of Rights. Legislation to restrict rights such as free speech, freedom of the press, and due process during criminal proceedings would rightly raise an outcry.

The right to keep and bear arms should not be considered differently, and I will never vote to infringe your Second Amendment rights.

Notwithstanding the constitutional right to bear arms, the House Democrats put on the floor and passed in one week two bills, H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, that would restrict your Second Amendment rights. There certainly has been an outcry; I have heard from many constituents of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District strongly in opposition to these bills.

First up was H.R. 8, which would expand background checks to cover the private transfer of firearms between individuals. Were this bill to become law, violations could incur up to a year in prison and a fine of $100,000.

It is difficult to see what H.R 8 would accomplish beyond adding to the burdens of responsible gun owners. Under current law, firearms dealers must hold a Federal Firearm License and are required to run a background check on firearms purchasers in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).