RUBIN: News media should do better in 2021

It is likewise wrong to declare that “our politics” have become polarized. A middle-of-the-road Democratic president with a batch of centrist Cabinet nominees will take office in January. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., lost the presidential primary (twice); Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is a backbencher (and nothing she or Sanders says compares to the lunacy spouted by a good many Republican leaders, including the president).

Meanwhile, the vast majority of Republican senators refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for six weeks, and blatantly mouthed false Russian propaganda during President Donald Trump’s impeachment. More than half of House Republicans — including their leadership — signed on to a brief seeking to overthrow the election. Polarized? One side certainly has progressive adherents; the other is in the grips of an authoritarian, anti-democratic and racist demagogue. If Democrats are a notch or two left of center, Republicans have raced to the right end of the spectrum and taken a flying leap into nihilism.