PRESS: Today’s Republican Party cult: Destroy America

To say it was shocking is the understatement of all time. For those of us living in the Bay Area, the news of the Jonestown Massacre was the equivalent of an earthquake, monsoon, and tornado striking at the same time.

A year earlier, Jim Jones, pastor of San Francisco’s “People’s Temple” and pal of the city’s Democratic politicians had lured most members of his congregation to a compound called Jonestown in the jungles of Guyana. On Nov. 18, 1978, after a visit by Congressman Leo Ryan (murdered upon his departure) threatened to expose horrific conditions at the site, the charismatic Jones convinced his followers to commit mass suicide. Over 900 perished, one-third of them children, after dutifully lining up and drinking cyanide-laced Kool-Aid.

It was my first exposure to a cult-like figure. I never thought I’d see another one like him. And I didn’t, until I saw the Orange Man. Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.