Presidential Inaugurations

The Constitution originally said very little about inaugural ceremonies, only stating that the president must take an oath before assuming office. The 20 th Amendment set the time for the transfer of power at noon on January 20. Otherwise, the inaugural ceremonies have depended on our traditions and the individuals taking office.

As in many other things, George Washington set precedents for how inaugurations would work. He took the oath of office as the first president of the United States on April 30, 1789 in New York City, the federal capital at the time. The former general chose to wear an American-made suit of plain brown broadcloth. He added the phrase “so help me God” to the end of the oath. Although the Constitution makes no mention of an inaugural address, he opted to give a speech lasting about ten minutes in the Senate chamber after he took the oath.