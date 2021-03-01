PITTS JR.: Listen to Y before it’s too late

If the government can fake a snowstorm — if it can fake a whole city — what can’t it do? If you want to know what’s really going on, you’ve got to get away from lamestream media with all their “sources” and “facts.” No, you’ve got to get your information from people who don’t waste time with all that.

You think I’m talking about Q, right? Forget Q. Q was an FBI front. Q doesn’t even exist. Tucker Carlson himself said so.

No, if you want the true truth, go to Y. Why Y? Because Y will tell you what’s going on. Y will show you how everything connects. Y knows where the bodies are buried.

But you don’t want to become Joe Biden’s zombie, so take precautions. Before using your tablet or smartphone to link up with Y, put on a pair of photochromic ski goggles; amber works best. Then, using a generous amount of Reynolds brand aluminum foil, fashion a helmet that covers your head down to within a quarter inch of your eyebrows, leaving your left ear exposed. Punch a small hole in the helmet about where it covers the parietal lobe. Insert a swizzle stick and tape it so that it points due South. Important: The stick MUST be pink.

But even at that, you’ll want to limit exposure to your devices. No more than 13 hours online at any one sitting. Then take at least an hour off before signing on again.