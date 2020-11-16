PITTS JR.: Don’t let the doorknob hit’cha where the good Lord split’cha

Dear Price Wallace:

There was a time I would have reasoned with you. There was a time I might even have pleaded.

Back then, I’d have been shocked and appalled to see a Mississippi state lawmaker advocate secession from the Union as you did in a Twitter exchange with former state representative Robert Foster a few hours after the presidential election was called for Joe Biden. As reported by Ashton Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press, Foster was going on about how Republicans will eventually accept the results of the 2020 election, but Democrats would “riot and burn their own cities to the ground” rather than accept a GOP victory.

That’s when you chimed in. “We need to succeed (sic) from the union and form our own country,” you said.

You’ve since apologized, saying you would “never support” what you had just supported. You’ll forgive me if I’m not persuaded. Besides, in one sense, it doesn’t matter much if you secede by force of arms as your forebears tried, with such spectacular unsuccess, almost 160 years ago. A case can be made that, in withdrawing from the unspoken covenants that make America America — for instance, refusing to promptly accept unfavorable election results — you and your ideological kin have already split from this country.