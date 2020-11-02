Patience; neither candidates nor media call elections — the states do

In the 2004 presidential election, some 20.5% of voters cast ballots without going to the traditional polling place. By 2016, the figure was up to 40.8%, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission — and 16 states had more than half their ballots cast before Election Day. This year, the percentage is expected to be — well, a lot more than that. In Virginia, anyone who went to the registrar’s office and voted early has already had their ballot run through the counting machine just as on a “normal” Election Day. But anyone who mailed in their ballot still has to have those ballots opened and verified. That’s what will take longer this time around — not to mention those ballots that come in before the Friday deadline.

How long? Well, nobody’s quite sure. The Washington Post analyzed how long it took some states to produce results of their presidential primaries his spring after many voters switched to absentee ballots. In Virginia, it took only about four hours, the quickest of any of the states. Ohio took 10 hours, or close to dawn. North Carolina took 12 hours. New Hampshire took a day. But Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (just to name the swing states) took six days each to count all the ballots. Georgia took 10 days. New York isn’t a swing state but was the slowest at 10.5 days.