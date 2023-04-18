Marijuana became fully legal in Virginia for all adults in 2021 and retail sales are expected to follow once state lawmakers reach some type of agreement.

Recreational cannabis has become a big business in states where it is legal and fully regulated for commercial sale.

4/20 celebrations in states where it is legal are an ideal opportunity for cannabis companies to promote the industry and its products.

Inevitably, younger audiences see this because of social media. Celebrities, influencers and companies attend larger events pushing brands and products. It’s similar to alcohol companies using the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to promote products.

Some fear that big marijuana will become like alcohol and tobacco and recklessly promote products to younger audiences or those who already use marijuana heavily, disregarding public health. Any event promoting these products draws in new customers and ensures customer loyalty.

This is something that parents should be aware of. The conversations they have now with their kids about marijuana can go a long way in helping prevent issues later in life.

“Age matters the first time someone uses marijuana. There are increased risks for teens, which parents should remain aware of,” said Marcel Gemme, owner, and founder of Addicted.org.

In Virginia, 18% of residents aged 12 and older had used marijuana in the past year. Among 12 to 17-year-olds, 10% had used the drug in the past year, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

Prevention and education are effective, especially among youth. The small conversations parents have with their teens about marijuana and its risks can have a big impression. Consider some of the following tips:

Talk often and have short and frequent discussions. This helps to build an open and trusting relationship as lots of little talks is more effective than one big talk.

When speaking about marijuana, make your views and rules clear. It’s ok to disapprove and reinforce why they should not use the drug.

Be a reliable source of factual information. Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.

Help them build skills to avoid and manage peer pressure when it occurs.

Lead by example; actions speak louder than words.

Parents have a significant influence on their children’s decisions to experiment with marijuana, alcohol, and other drugs.

There are risks. THC has addictive properties, which a young growing brain is more susceptible to. The teen brain is actively developing. It continues to develop until age 25.

4/20 events are popular and are appealing to young and old audiences. If parents want to ensure their kids have reliable information, these conversations about marijuana should occur.