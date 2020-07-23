In Floyd County, the three-member county Electoral Board wrote that putting the fate of the county’s Confederate monument to a referendum this fall would impede the board’s ability to conduct a free and fair election in a July 7 letter to the Board of Supervisors. The unanimous letter cited concerns of voter intimidation.
In our view, the only body presently intimidated is the Electoral Board itself and the referendum should continue as planned.
The Electoral Board’s Secretary, Tammy Belinsky, has explained that the board has concerns about potential voter intimidation on Election Day due to the polarizing and partisan nature of the Confederate monument debate and precedent. “In 2016, during the presidential election, we had intimidating behavior occurring at one of our precincts, and we believe that this fall’s election will be difficult to manage as it is,” Belinksy said.
If taken at face value, voter intimidation is an election management concern that can be addressed by providing more security at polling places. Indeed, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Turman has already said he plans to coordinate with Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig and the Board about the November election if concerns continue.
Turman, who favors voting on the issue, also reports that many of his constituents have requested for the issue to be placed on the ballot as a referendum rather than put up for public comment.
The events of a lively July 14 public comment meeting on the Confederate monument confirm that, while there are passionate arguments on each side, all present at the meeting and hundreds of other voters in Floyd County are ready to vote on the issue.
Furthermore, there is an ongoing national conversation about the historic implications of public monuments in our parks and squares. To not partake in this conversation based on fear alone would be a failure to meet the moment and would deny the distinctly American institution of voting on, well, everything — including charged issues.
Elections are the backbone of American democracy, and a democracy that can only vote on ‘safe’ questions is neither safe nor strong.
Turman has also said that, to the best of his knowledge, the Electoral Board’s July 7 letter marks the first time the group has weighed in on what should be on the ballot.
If the referendum is eventually scrubbed because of the Electoral Board’s recommendation, officials will have effectively taken away Floyd County voters’ voice on the issue. Even in that scenario, officials may only be able to postpone the inevitable; clearly, this debate isn’t going away.
To paraphrase a quote attributed to founding father Stephen Hopkins, who risked being drawn, quartered, and hanged to sign the Declaration of Independence, no issue was ever so dangerous that it couldn’t be talked about. The same goes for this public referendum.
In Floyd County, the Electoral Board should find some intestinal fortitude and adequately prepare for Election Day. Floyd voters will be heard.
