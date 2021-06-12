Our View: Washington County leaders right to OK rodeos

After a rocky start to the plan, the rodeo is coming soon to Washington County, Virginia, and we believe that’s a good thing.

Both the Washington County Board of Supervisors and the county Planning Commission on Tuesday night gave the nod to a proposal to hold the “Rodeo in the Valley” one weekend each month through September at a rural site on Reedy Creek Road.

They gave their unanimous approval to a special-exemption permit for the events after stalling earlier, forcing promoter Brad Nelms to move the first of the planned Friday and Saturday events to the Russell County Fairgrounds on May 28-29.

Now the way has been cleared for the next rodeo to be held at the Washington County site, and most ought to be pleased.

The original application was met with opposition from some nearby residents, but their objections were mostly absent from a special joint meeting of the two government bodies Tuesday.

Nelms won the county’s support after making an initial misstep in promoting the first event in May before he obtained the necessary approvals.

During the special meeting, Supervisor Saul Hernandez made the motion to approve the permit, and Supervisor Mike Rush seconded the motion, according to news reports.