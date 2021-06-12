Our View: Washington County leaders right to OK rodeos

After a rocky start to the plan, the rodeo is coming soon to Washington County, Virginia, and we believe that’s a good thing.
Both the Washington County Board of Supervisors and the county Planning Commission on Tuesday night gave the nod to a proposal to hold the “Rodeo in the Valley” one weekend each month through September at a rural site on Reedy Creek Road.
They gave their unanimous approval to a special-exemption permit for the events after stalling earlier, forcing promoter Brad Nelms to move the first of the planned Friday and Saturday events to the Russell County Fairgrounds on May 28-29.
Now the way has been cleared for the next rodeo to be held at the Washington County site, and most ought to be pleased.
The original application was met with opposition from some nearby residents, but their objections were mostly absent from a special joint meeting of the two government bodies Tuesday.
Nelms won the county’s support after making an initial misstep in promoting the first event in May before he obtained the necessary approvals.
During the special meeting, Supervisor Saul Hernandez made the motion to approve the permit, and Supervisor Mike Rush seconded the motion, according to news reports.
Certain conditions were attached to the permit, such as limiting the events to four months of each year; providing the main entrance to the rodeo off Rocky Hill Road; banning alcohol consumption, fireworks and motorized events at the site; and controlling dust by water or other means.
With the necessary permits now lined up, the next scheduled rodeos can take place June 25-26 in Washington County.
Nelms acknowledged that he “jumped the gun” when he advertised the rodeos on the property of Mike Anderson without first getting the special permit from the county.
The objections from nearby residents were the typical ones we hear when almost any new enterprise is suggested: worries about traffic, noise and — the biggie — “effects on property values.”
Apparently no one provided any evidence that traffic, noise or falling property values were a problem when rodeos were held in the past on adjacent property on Reedy Creek Road then owned by Randy Coleman. Reports noted that those rodeos were held for about 20 years until they ended when the recession began in 2008.
One reason special permission was required for the proposed new site was that this particular tract was deed-restricted against events such as rodeos.
But with all adjacent landowners signing off on the exemption, the deed restriction was deemed to be moot, allowing the permit to be issued.
We know that rodeos aren’t for everyone, but those who follow them usually find them to be quite entertaining, and rodeos have a reputation for being fun-filled family events.
As difficult as it is to find something fun and wholesome to do in our leisure hours, these events should be a welcome addition to our community.
We’re glad that our county officials were able to reach agreement with the promoters to allow Rodeo in the Valley to operate in the Reedy Creek Road location.
And we hope that nearby residents can take pride in having the events in their area, and perhaps even enjoy attending them.