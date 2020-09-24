Our View: Volunteers step up to help in response to the pandemic

While many of us hunkered down at home, as we were asked to do when the pandemic struck in March, there were some who took the opportunity to step out to help, even though they weren’t among the ranks of the “essential” workers who were on the front lines.
These people are the 120 who, since the pandemic began, have volunteered their time and talents to the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, an agency of the Virginia Department of Health.
The Medical Reserve Corps helps protect and promote the health of Southwest Virginia residents in Washington County and Bristol, Virginia, as well as the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Wythe, Grayson and Carroll, and the cities of Norton and Galax, according to a recent story by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News.
“Public health has obviously been on the front line since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March,” Kristina Morris, unit coordinator for the corps in Bristol, told the newspaper. “But in the background is the Medical Reserve Corps — a group of volunteers who go above and beyond to serve the needs of the community.”
The corps, which now has 190 volunteers in Washington County among a total of about 835 throughout its service area, has grown from 715 members just before the pandemic began, Morris said.
It’s not just health care professionals who have signed up to volunteer, Morris said, noting that some are retirees, schoolteachers and community residents who just want to help.
“The volunteers have brought a wealth of talents to us,” she said. “There are many opportunities for volunteers without medical training. They have helped with training, rewritten policies and procedures, telephoned patients and answered phones.”
Some of them even helped run a “temperature station” in the Washington County Community Services building, Morris said, staffing the station “40 hours each week from mid-March to May.”
“We did have medical students and retired nurses, but we also had individuals with no medical training who were willing to take temperatures and ask questions,” she said.
Morris praised the volunteers’ response to the pandemic, saying, “The community is stepping up and helping public health in ways I never expected.
“They have used their own vehicles to deliver critical supplies, been ambassadors for our elections so that we can vote as safely as possible; they encourage people to wear their face masks and social distance; and they are learning skills like how to be a contact tracer.”
Morris said some of the volunteers have done such terrific work that they have been hired for full-time jobs in the Medical Reserve Corps.
The little-known organization got a boost in volunteer applications after Gov. Ralph Northam began mentioning the corps in his daily coronavirus briefings, Morris said.
Formed in 2004, the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps has helped during local natural disasters, seasonal flu outbreaks, winter weather emergencies and even some statewide public health emergencies, Morris said.
“We responded to the tornado in Washington County in 2011, and we’ve done quite a bit of work with the opioid crisis in the region” she said. “We’ve also helped with Drug Take Back activities.”
Going ahead, the corps will need even more volunteers, “especially going into flu season,” she told the newspaper.
“We’re into the seventh month of the pandemic, and we’ll continue well into 2021 when the Medical Reserve Corps will assist with giving out vaccines for COVID-19.”
While there are plenty of opportunities to volunteer to help with various community groups and projects, stepping up to work to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic seems to be especially important.
We thank those who have answered the call to help the Medical Reserve Corps in fighting the pandemic, and we encourage others who want to do something to give back to the community to join this effort.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.