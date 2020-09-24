Our View: Volunteers step up to help in response to the pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While many of us hunkered down at home, as we were asked to do when the pandemic struck in March, there were some who took the opportunity to step out to help, even though they weren’t among the ranks of the “essential” workers who were on the front lines.

These people are the 120 who, since the pandemic began, have volunteered their time and talents to the Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, an agency of the Virginia Department of Health.

The Medical Reserve Corps helps protect and promote the health of Southwest Virginia residents in Washington County and Bristol, Virginia, as well as the counties of Lee, Scott, Wise, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Tazewell, Smyth, Bland, Wythe, Grayson and Carroll, and the cities of Norton and Galax, according to a recent story by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News.

“Public health has obviously been on the front line since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March,” Kristina Morris, unit coordinator for the corps in Bristol, told the newspaper. “But in the background is the Medical Reserve Corps — a group of volunteers who go above and beyond to serve the needs of the community.”