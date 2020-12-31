Our View: Virginia’s new law makes sense: Put down the phone when driving

In Tennessee, a first or second offense is $50, while a third offense (and beyond) is $100. Tennessee’s fine is $200 if the offense occurs in an active school or work zone, even the first time.

In both states, it has been illegal for several years to send or receive texts through handheld devices while driving, but the new laws take that even further, making it illegal to hold the phone in any way, with any part of your body, while driving — even when stopped for a red light.

There are some exceptions: Drivers of a vehicle may use a handheld communications device if they are lawfully parked or stopped; operating an official emergency vehicle in the line of duty; reporting an emergency; using amateur radio or citizens band radio transmitters; or if they are Virginia Department of Transportation workers, using devices while performing traffic-incident management services.

Supporters of these laws say they’re necessary to help prevent accidents caused by distracted driving triggered by use of handheld phones. The state says there were 827 traffic fatalities in Virginia last year, and 120 of those deaths are believed to have been caused by distracted driving.