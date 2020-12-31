Our View: Virginia’s new law makes sense: Put down the phone when driving

If you’re driving in Virginia starting New Year’s Day, be ready to put down your cellphone when you pull out onto the road.
As of Friday, Virginia joins Tennessee among the 24 U.S. states that levy fines on motorists for the use of handheld cellphones while operating a vehicle on a public street or highway.
While the new Virginia law technically took effect this past July 1, the state allowed for a six-month delay before the fines kicked in, supposedly as a period to allow for education of the motoring public about the new rule.
Tennessee’s similar law — known as “Hands-Free Tennessee” — took effect July 1, 2019, so many of us who routinely cross the state line already are aware of that and plan accordingly during our forays into the Volunteer State.
Now the law is the same on both sides of the border, and, as it is in Tennessee, the law will be a primary offense in Virginia. That means police officers will be able to pull over and cite motorists for violations of the cellphone law even if they’re not being stopped for any other driving offenses.
Violators will find the fines a bit steeper in Virginia, however. A first-time offense carries a fine of $125 (plus court costs), while additional offenses cost $250. An offense in a work zone carries the $250 fine, even the first time.
In Tennessee, a first or second offense is $50, while a third offense (and beyond) is $100. Tennessee’s fine is $200 if the offense occurs in an active school or work zone, even the first time.
In both states, it has been illegal for several years to send or receive texts through handheld devices while driving, but the new laws take that even further, making it illegal to hold the phone in any way, with any part of your body, while driving — even when stopped for a red light.
There are some exceptions: Drivers of a vehicle may use a handheld communications device if they are lawfully parked or stopped; operating an official emergency vehicle in the line of duty; reporting an emergency; using amateur radio or citizens band radio transmitters; or if they are Virginia Department of Transportation workers, using devices while performing traffic-incident management services.
Supporters of these laws say they’re necessary to help prevent accidents caused by distracted driving triggered by use of handheld phones. The state says there were 827 traffic fatalities in Virginia last year, and 120 of those deaths are believed to have been caused by distracted driving.
But safety experts say estimates of accidents and deaths caused by cellphone use — and by distracted driving in general — might very well be way underreported. In many cases, those causes are hard to identify or verify.
So, can you still talk on the phone while driving? Yes, using Bluetooth or wired connections that allow for operation of the phone using voice commands, such as when the calls go through vehicles’ onboard audio systems.
The new law makes sense, and we should all support it in an effort to reduce the unnecessary and often tragic incidents caused by using cellphones while driving.
Will this bring an end to distracted-driving accidents? Unfortunately, no. We all know that there are plenty of other distractions that can cause us to lose our concentration while driving — things as simple as eating a snack, taking a drink of water or soda, fiddling with the radio/audio system, and many more.
But this is a start in the right direction, as cellphone use in cars has become one of the biggest distractions for drivers in this new age of connected living.
We should do our best to make sure we’re part of the solution, not the problem, and that we don’t become part of those grim annual highway-accident statistics.