Our View: VHCC move to cover students’ tuition, fees is right thing to do

Kudos are in order for Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, which announced last week that it would waive most tuition and fees for students for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, primarily using money from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
This special assistance covers the costs associated with taking up to 12 credit hours of courses in each of those two semesters, with no minimum number of hours required. Students taking more than 12 credit hours would be responsible for tuition and fees just for the hours in excess of that, according to the announcement by college President Adam Hutchison.
Details of the program, provided in a recent story by David McGee in the Washington County News, note that the college will combine money from its federal COVID relief grants with other sources to provide the benefits for the coming academic year.
“This is a last-dollar scholarship,” Hutchison said. “The COVID relief pieces that go to education, we have some discretion about where we put those funds. We believe the best, highest use for our students is in the form of student scholarships.
“We’re going to leverage those funds with existing federal, state and institutional scholarships and bring that COVID relief money to bear and zero out eligible students’ accounts,” he said.
The story also notes that the college will be moving back to all in-person classes for the 2021-22 academic year, ending virtual learning that has been in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan is to cover up to 12 hours of tuition and fees for each student, regardless of a student’s income, so that even part-time students would qualify, the story notes.
“There is no minimum,” Hutchison said. “That’s been one of the gaps in financial aid. If you’re a part-time student, your financial aid from the federal government is proportionally diminished.
“This is up to a maximum of 12 credit hours, so some academically achieving students might say, ‘If 12 credit hours are paid for, I’ll take 15.’ That means they’ll pay for three credits out of pocket, and we’ll [provide scholarships for] the first 12,” he added.
The school serves both cities of Bristol, as well as Washington and Smyth counties in Virginia, and the scholarships are available even to Bristol, Tennessee students, he said. The college now has about 2,900 students.
“Our goal here is to touch every VHCC student,” Hutchison said. “Our service area extends into the Tennessee side of Bristol, so … someone interested in being a student at Virginia Highlands who lives in Tennessee and [is] eligible for that in-state reciprocity, will be eligible for these funds as well.”
The college also said new and returning students are eligible for the assistance. And, the story noted, students enrolled for fall 2021 who meet academic progress goals will be eligible to receive the same assistance for the spring 2022 semester.
Tennessee students already have similar benefits in place permanently for attendance at many schools in that state. Tennessee provides free community college and technical school tuition at state schools under the TN Promise and the Tennessee Reconnect programs. Virginia does not offer statewide programs offering across-the-board free tuition.
The TN Promise program gives eligible students two years of free tuition to any of Tennessee’s community colleges or colleges of applied technology, as well as to some four-year universities. There are no income or GPA requirements to enroll, but students must take a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester.
Separately, Tennessee Reconnect is aimed at adults wishing to return to school, and to be eligible, they must not already have an associate or bachelor’s degree. An applicant must have been a Tennessee resident for at least a year to be eligible.
In Virginia, each college decides how it will spend its federal COVID relief funds, the newspaper story states.
“For Virginia Highlands, we have a very high percentage of students that receive financial aid; a significant portion of them have a tuition gap at the end,” Hutchison said. “We see this as an opportunity to close that gap and cover that tuition and fees bill for our students.”
This is the third time the college has used federal COVID funds to assist students, but the first time the money is being used for blanket coverage of tuition and fees. Last year, grants were awarded only to students meeting the Virginia Community College System’s CARES Act funding guidelines.
VHCC also offered in November to waive tuition and fees for unemployed Virginia residents and anyone who earned less money due to COVID-19 who enrolled in educational programs and workforce training for specific high-demand careers.
This latest move by VHCC offers potential students who might not otherwise be able to afford it a chance to start their post-secondary-school education and begin working toward their career goals.