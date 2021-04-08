Our View: VHCC move to cover students’ tuition, fees is right thing to do

Kudos are in order for Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, which announced last week that it would waive most tuition and fees for students for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters, primarily using money from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

This special assistance covers the costs associated with taking up to 12 credit hours of courses in each of those two semesters, with no minimum number of hours required. Students taking more than 12 credit hours would be responsible for tuition and fees just for the hours in excess of that, according to the announcement by college President Adam Hutchison.

Details of the program, provided in a recent story by David McGee in the Washington County News, note that the college will combine money from its federal COVID relief grants with other sources to provide the benefits for the coming academic year.

“This is a last-dollar scholarship,” Hutchison said. “The COVID relief pieces that go to education, we have some discretion about where we put those funds. We believe the best, highest use for our students is in the form of student scholarships.

“We’re going to leverage those funds with existing federal, state and institutional scholarships and bring that COVID relief money to bear and zero out eligible students’ accounts,” he said.