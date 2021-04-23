Our View: Upgrades, changes open county park for more visitors

In addition to plumbing renovations, the electrical system at the park was updated to accommodate modern RVs requiring 50-amp service.

Another new feature is wireless internet access via Wi-Fi, available at all campsites and at other spots in the park. Casteel said he believes the Wi-Fi service makes the park more attractive for visitors.

There are a few among us who might frown on that idea — after all, isn’t camping supposed to be about getting away from the grind of daily life? But the reality is that many people do like to stay connected these days, even when they’re out enjoying nature. And their kids most definitely want to.

Changes to the park came after the park authority consulted with the Tennessee Valley Authority, which owns the land the park sits on, and the Washington County Board of Supervisors, said Jennifer Blankenship, secretary of the park authority.

“Not only are we offering outdoor recreational opportunities for more individuals, but we also are adding another lodging source for visitors traveling to our county to enjoy the Virginia Creeper Trail, Barter Theatre and other attractions in Washington County,” Blankenship said, referring to the new campsites for short-term visitors.