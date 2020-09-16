Our View: To heal nation, treat others as we’d want family to be treated; wear a mask

The coronavirus has divided us as a nation and more tragically as a community. We’ve put ourselves — or pushed ourselves — into tribes of the masked and the unmasked, with each side staking the proverbial moral high ground, lecturing perceived opponents on social media and seeking to demean those in the opposite camp as oft as possible.
This is no way to live and no way for a community to remain strong and viable. Each side shares guilt, no matter that echo chambers will do their best to convince you otherwise and that your side is upright and good while the other is uneducated, evil and nothing short of a plague upon humanity.
One side believes that the other is endangering the health themselves and others by not taking adequate preventative measures. Further, they say that refusing to put on a mask is putting unneeded stress on businesses in the unenviable position of trying to enforce a Richmond mandate. The other side believes that mask backers are endangering the freedom of themselves and others by following what they believe is a dangerous precedent for executive power. Further, they point to the Virginia Department of Health portal that allows anonymous complaints against businesses that aren’t enforcing the mandate as proof that the opposite group is putting small businesses at risk by reporting them to a state agency with the authority to slam shut doors.
Who’s correct? We’d say both, to at least an extent, but a better question is who is right? The answer to that is a resounding neither.
For a moment just forget about executive orders and whether they carry the full weight of the law (they do), and think about what’s right.
No one should be gleeful in trying to tear down local businesses — or multinational businesses, for that matter. No one should look to cheer the death of local churches, civic organizations or nonprofits. We ought to want to build them, build our communities and endeavor to do right by even those we don’t understand, agree with or even like. We can agree to disagree every once in a while. It’s healthy. Unfortunately, politics today are such that no nuance can be allowed.
Both sides have points worthy of consideration. We don’t want a government able to tell us for no good reason what we must wear, what we can’t wear and how we have to think. We also don’t want a citizenry that doesn’t take into account changing best practices.
Masks work. Even if they don’t. Studies from Japan have shown that while the masks aren’t always perfect at keeping out viruses, they do provide a near constant reminder to be vigilant, to not stand too close and to practice perfect hygiene.
Sure, the roll up to mandating masks was tone deaf, confusing and at times seemed designed to further rend our national fabric, what with experts saying first one thing and then another, but that doesn’t change the fact that putting on a cloth face covering is a way most of us can fight this thing. It’s also true that not everyone can wear a mask. For some, who for physical or psychological reasons, face coverings can be harmful.
The bottom line is that not everything should be viewed through a left-right, blue-red lens. Few things are better for it, truthfully.
So here’s our hope: Let’s all of us try to treat each other the way we’d want to be treated. No. Scratch that. Let’s each of us try to treat each other the way we want our mothers, our grandmothers, our sons and brothers to be treated.
We’d certainly hope that everyone would wear a mask, even if they didn’t believe it to be effective, if it meant that their grandmother had peace of mind and wasn’t living out these strange days in a state of constant panic and fear. Similarly, we think that those who knew that background — the story of how a granddaughter was once attacked and smothered — would respond with kindness instead of derision toward the person behind them in line not covering her face. We’d hope that with reflection, all of us would try to do the right thing, even if we think the right thing is the incorrect thing.
We hope that all of us show a little grace as we navigate troubled waters together, that we’ll maintain our dignity even if that means swallowing hard to protect the rights, privileges and humanity of those we are so certain are wrong, misguided and dangerous. In short, let’s strive to be better than what we’ve been.
Yes, the damage has been done. We don’t trust one another or even much like one another right now. But it will pass. We will come together in a shared humanity, a shared patriotism, a shared pride in community again one day. Until then, we can begin to mend the damage and when one day comes, we’ll be able to look back without regret or embarrassment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.