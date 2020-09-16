Our View: To heal nation, treat others as we’d want family to be treated; wear a mask

The bottom line is that not everything should be viewed through a left-right, blue-red lens. Few things are better for it, truthfully.

So here’s our hope: Let’s all of us try to treat each other the way we’d want to be treated. No. Scratch that. Let’s each of us try to treat each other the way we want our mothers, our grandmothers, our sons and brothers to be treated.

We’d certainly hope that everyone would wear a mask, even if they didn’t believe it to be effective, if it meant that their grandmother had peace of mind and wasn’t living out these strange days in a state of constant panic and fear. Similarly, we think that those who knew that background — the story of how a granddaughter was once attacked and smothered — would respond with kindness instead of derision toward the person behind them in line not covering her face. We’d hope that with reflection, all of us would try to do the right thing, even if we think the right thing is the incorrect thing.

We hope that all of us show a little grace as we navigate troubled waters together, that we’ll maintain our dignity even if that means swallowing hard to protect the rights, privileges and humanity of those we are so certain are wrong, misguided and dangerous. In short, let’s strive to be better than what we’ve been.

Yes, the damage has been done. We don’t trust one another or even much like one another right now. But it will pass. We will come together in a shared humanity, a shared patriotism, a shared pride in community again one day. Until then, we can begin to mend the damage and when one day comes, we’ll be able to look back without regret or embarrassment.