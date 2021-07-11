Our View: Tennessee Department of Tourist Development snubs Tri-Cities

On July 6, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development unveiled a $2.5 million campaign called “Tennessee on Me.” Between July and September, the program will distribute 10,000 vouchers at a $250 value to people who book flights to Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville along with a two-night stay at a participating hotel.
The catch?
The Tri-Cities region wasn’t invited.
“There are only five commercial service airports in Tennessee, and the Tennessee Department of Tourism blatantly excluded the Tri-Cities Airport from this program. This level of economic, social and cultural discrimination is appalling,” said Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey.
We couldn’t agree more. A state-level tourism program that doesn’t provide statewide benefits is simply baffling.
To make matters worse, neither Cossey nor Alicia Phelps, director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, were even informed about the initiative’s existence before the launch.
That’s unacceptable.
The Tri-Cities area is a beautiful and dynamic place with growing tourism and attractions, including Bristol Motor Speedway, South Holston Lake, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and The Pinnacle in just Bristol alone. We deserve a seat at the table and inclusion in state tourism programs.
By way of explanation, Tourism Department Director of Communications Amanda Murphy had this to say:
“‘Tennessee on Me’ was created to stimulate tourism growth in the markets with the greatest need. Tax shortfalls for hotels alone were still down over $7 million in March 2021, fully attributed to the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. In comparison, outdoor destinations continued to see active and increased tourism,” she wrote, apparently referring to the Tri-Cities.
Of course, this explanation doesn’t clear up why no tourism official in Northeast Tennessee was informed about the program.
That said, it’s certainly exciting to see that tourism numbers are up in the Tri-Cities. However, that’s no reason to stop funding tourism to the area. Certainly, larger urban markets have not been excluded in the past due to short-term successes.
We’d argue that now is the time to capitalize on our area’s gains, not push travelers to other parts of the state.
In fact, this program creates an uncomfortable zero-sum scenario for the state’s tourism markets. Cossey explains: “I don’t want somebody who was going to come here decide to go to Nashville or Chattanooga instead because the state offered them an incentive to go there instead of come here.”
It makes sense that the state’s larger cities in need now should receive help, but that doesn’t explain why the Tri-Cities shouldn’t also receive incentives. As Phelps put it, “although the Northeast Tennessee area is not a large market when it comes to major metropolitan and business travel, we also experienced an economic downturn. We all suffered, essentially.”
The bottom line is that the Tourism Department’s exclusion of the Tri-Cities and their subsequent explanation do not hold up. A state-level program should benefit the entire state, not just the big cities.
The Tri-Cities region and airport are not second-class. We’re a beautiful and historic destination for people across the country and world.
It’s time for Tennessee tourism officials to recognize and reward that.