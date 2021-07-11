Our View: Tennessee Department of Tourist Development snubs Tri-Cities

By way of explanation, Tourism Department Director of Communications Amanda Murphy had this to say:

“‘Tennessee on Me’ was created to stimulate tourism growth in the markets with the greatest need. Tax shortfalls for hotels alone were still down over $7 million in March 2021, fully attributed to the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. In comparison, outdoor destinations continued to see active and increased tourism,” she wrote, apparently referring to the Tri-Cities.

Of course, this explanation doesn’t clear up why no tourism official in Northeast Tennessee was informed about the program.

That said, it’s certainly exciting to see that tourism numbers are up in the Tri-Cities. However, that’s no reason to stop funding tourism to the area. Certainly, larger urban markets have not been excluded in the past due to short-term successes.

We’d argue that now is the time to capitalize on our area’s gains, not push travelers to other parts of the state.

In fact, this program creates an uncomfortable zero-sum scenario for the state’s tourism markets. Cossey explains: “I don’t want somebody who was going to come here decide to go to Nashville or Chattanooga instead because the state offered them an incentive to go there instead of come here.”