Our View: State makes moves to help bring Amtrak service to Southwest Virginia

There’s more good news out of Richmond in the push to bring passenger rail service to Abingdon and Bristol, even though the proposed expansion of Amtrak trains from Roanoke into this area is still at least seven years away.
In the new Virginia state budget approved earlier this month, there’s $83.5 million earmarked to help extend passenger service to the New River Valley, along with a provision that the state transportation department study the costs of extending those trains to Bristol.
There’s still one big hang-up — construction of a new railroad bridge over the Potomac River from Virginia into the District of Columbia. Officials say no passenger service expansion to Southwest Virginia can occur until the bridge is finished. For now, that’s not scheduled to happen until 2028, so don’t pack your bags for a train trip out of Bristol or Abingdon just yet.
Still, it’s encouraging to see that state leaders are taking the idea of expanding Amtrak service to our area seriously, and are willing to begin making these preliminary steps for that to happen.
The $83.5 million appropriation is intended to help “extend intercity passenger rail service from Roanoke, Virginia, to the Blacksburg-Christiansburg, Virginia, area and increase the frequency of intercity passenger rail service along the I-81/Route 29 corridor from Washington, D.C.,” according to the budget, as outlined in a story by David McGee in the Bristol Herald Courier.
Tied to that appropriation is a directive for the state transportation secretary to determine the “total project costs and incremental costs” for extending passenger rail to Bristol, as well as identifying costs needed to service a rail station in Bedford. The mandated report must be submitted to the chairs of the House Committee on Appropriations and the Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 15, the story noted.
Among those backing the efforts is state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who said he believes passenger rail is important for this region.
“Once the Senate budget was into conference, I began working with the conferees to tie language with the [$83.5 million] funding that requires further study of expanding rail to Bristol,” Pillion told the newspaper.
“I am grateful the conference committee saw the value in adding the language for Bristol and chose to include it as part of our budget,” he said. “This is the first step to move passenger rail to Southwest Virginia, which has been a goal of mine since being elected.”
After Amtrak service was extended from Lynchburg to Roanoke in October 2017, leaders in the Bristol area began talking about bringing those trains all the way to Bristol, with the possible eventual expansion to Knoxville, Chattanooga and Atlanta.
If the extension to Bristol happens, it would bring the first scheduled passenger service to this region since Amtrak took over operation of passenger service from the nation’s private railroads on May 1, 1971. At that point, much of the nation’s remaining private rail passenger service ended.
Southwest Virginia proponents of expanding the current Amtrak service to Bristol learned early last year that the new rail bridge over the Potomac would be the key to getting that service approved.
State officials have said any further expansion of Amtrak service now along the corridor isn’t feasible because it would most likely lead to more rail traffic into the D.C. area from Virginia. The only rail bridge linking Virginia to D.C. now operates at 98 percent capacity, with most of that consisting of freight trains moving goods into and out of the Northeast.
“All of the passenger rail service we have today — the service that does originate in Roanoke, the service that originates in Hampton Roads, anything that comes from North Carolina — everything funnels over that bridge,” Jennifer Mitchell, director of the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said in early 2019.
Mitchell said then that the bridge project was a “top priority” for the state because no passenger rail expansion anywhere in Virginia could occur until the bridge capacity was increased.
In late 2018, a local study projected there would be from 75,400 to 99,300 additional riders per year on the Southwest Virginia trains if the service were extended to Bristol from Roanoke.
It is encouraging, though, that the state appears to be willing to spend money to help facilitate the expansion of Amtrak service from Roanoke into Southwest Virginia.