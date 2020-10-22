Our View: Southwest Virginia is perfectly primed for new data centers

There’s some potentially good news on the job front for Southwest Virginia as a new study shows the region has exactly what it takes to attract data centers that could provide well-paying positions.

As the mountain areas struggle to replace jobs lost to the declining coal industry, economic development specialists have been touting two potentially large new job sources: tourism and data centers.

Tourism is, of course, a no-brainer, as our Southwest Virginia topography, including our beautiful mountains and clean, scenic rivers, are natural draws for visitors from outside the area — providing that we develop the resources to accommodate them.

Data centers should also be seen as a good fit for the region, and the new study — conducted on behalf of GO Virginia Region One and funded by its InvestSWVA public-private marketing initiative — validates that idea.

Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies and project lead for InvestSWVA, said the study shows the region is a “prime location” for data centers.