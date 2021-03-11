Our View: New Abingdon program aids restaurants, provides meals-to-go for the needy

“The restaurants get paid for the meals they prepare, their employees may get additional work hours, and food-insecure people walk away with to-go meals they likely couldn’t purchase because eating out is not in their budget,” she said.

Begun in January, the program spent $13,200 in the first month to buy 1,100 meals for distribution by Faith in Action, and that increased to $18,000 in February to provide as many as 1,500 more meals.

Triplett told the newspaper that at the current rate, the program would have enough money from the grant to continue for eight more months.

It was Triplett’s idea to go for the grant and use the money to partner with Faith in Action and local restaurateurs to provide the to-go meals for needy families. The money came from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

She said she found out about the available money while looking for ways to aid small businesses struggling from the pandemic, and she thought the restaurant meal giveaway would be a great way to help.

“Faith in Action already has an audience built in for receiving the food pantry items,” she said. “So, I thought, why not employ restaurants to help these same folks with meals?”