Our View: New Abingdon program aids restaurants, provides meals-to-go for the needy

Dining out is rarely an option for people who struggle daily to put food on the table for themselves and their families, except for perhaps occasional fast-food meals.
And we know that food-stamp type programs and community and church food pantries have long been key lifelines for those who face food insecurity.
But now in Abingdon, the food pantry concept has taken a new twist, with Abingdon Faith in Action providing some tasty takeout restaurant meals to clients — while also helping local restaurants keep their doors open in the middle of the pandemic.
Anyone who was raised poor — or knows people who were — will tell you that paying for someone else to cook and serve their food was really not an option, and that often there was little money to buy nutritious food to throw into the soup pot, let alone take the family dining out.
But now the nonprofit Faith in Action, in a program created by the town of Abingdon, is using money from a state Community Development Block Grant to bring that experience to needy people — while also helping small businesses still struggling under the consequences of COVID-19, according to recent story in the Washington County News by writer Carolyn R. Wilson.
“It’s a blessing for so many,” Tonya Triplett, Abingdon’s director of economic development and tourism, told the newspaper.
“The restaurants get paid for the meals they prepare, their employees may get additional work hours, and food-insecure people walk away with to-go meals they likely couldn’t purchase because eating out is not in their budget,” she said.
Begun in January, the program spent $13,200 in the first month to buy 1,100 meals for distribution by Faith in Action, and that increased to $18,000 in February to provide as many as 1,500 more meals.
Triplett told the newspaper that at the current rate, the program would have enough money from the grant to continue for eight more months.
It was Triplett’s idea to go for the grant and use the money to partner with Faith in Action and local restaurateurs to provide the to-go meals for needy families. The money came from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
She said she found out about the available money while looking for ways to aid small businesses struggling from the pandemic, and she thought the restaurant meal giveaway would be a great way to help.
“Faith in Action already has an audience built in for receiving the food pantry items,” she said. “So, I thought, why not employ restaurants to help these same folks with meals?”
So far, 16 restaurants have signed on to participate.
“It’s a great program,” Joel Jerkins, owner of J.J.’s Restaurant & Sports Bar in Abingdon, told the newspaper. “We’re able to help out people, and at the same time, it’s helping our restaurant.”
People on the receiving end of the meals are happy to be getting such treats, said Brad Farmer, executive director of Faith in Action, who called the program a “tremendous blessing.”
“Their faces light up when we tell them we’re giving them meals from restaurants,” he told the paper. “We’ve had several families call us after receiving the meals and thank us for blessing them with the food. It’s been a wonderful thing to be part of.”
These special meals are distributed to Washington County food pantry clients at Faith in Action, 798 Hillman Highway, Abingdon, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays and 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays.
Other restaurants participating include Greeko’s Grill & Café, Chick-n-Little, 128 Pecan, Bella’s Pizza and Subs of Abingdon, Bone Fire Smokehouse, El Bigotes Mexican Grill, Papa Tom’s Cajun Persuasion, Luke’s Café, Mamma Mia Italian, Peppermill, Rain Restaurant, White Birch Food and Juice, Fuji Japanese Express, Tokyo Japanese Steak House and Moon Dog Brick Oven.
This is an excellent community program that serves two important needs, and we hope funding can be found to keep it going. Perhaps the town or Faith in Action could seek donations from businesses and the public to continue or expand it.
One idea could be to encourage people who want to help to do so by purchasing gifts cards from any of the participating restaurants and donating those cards to the program.
Anyone with questions about the program and the food pantry, or who wants to see if their family qualifies, can call the organization at 276-628-4813.