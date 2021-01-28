Our View: New Abingdon businesses choose to open doors despite challenges from the pandemic

It’s encouraging to see that there are local entrepreneurs willing to launch new endeavors in the midst of a pandemic that hasn’t been kind to small businesses.

There are at least two of these that we’ve seen open their doors locally in recent weeks: the Abingdon General Store, at 252 W. Main St., and The Girl & the Raven café, at 380 E. Main St., which offers “a premium coffee and culinary experience.”

Both add their own unique flavors to the retail environment in historic downtown Abingdon, and both are in repurposed buildings with histories of their own, according to recent stories about the businesses by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News.

Abingdon General Store, set up in part of the building that once housed the Parks Belk department store, bills itself as “a one stop shopping destination for Local Goods, Candies, Furniture, Unique Antiques, Clothing and much more,” according to its Facebook page.

It’s the creation of business partners Hunter Dannhardt and Steve Matney, who spent months renovating the 2,800-square-foot space to create the store. The story noted that their new establishment “is tailored after some of the more well-known country stores, such as Mast General Store,” the popular regional chain that grew from the original in Valle Crucis, North Carolina.