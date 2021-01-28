Our View: New Abingdon businesses choose to open doors despite challenges from the pandemic

It’s encouraging to see that there are local entrepreneurs willing to launch new endeavors in the midst of a pandemic that hasn’t been kind to small businesses.
There are at least two of these that we’ve seen open their doors locally in recent weeks: the Abingdon General Store, at 252 W. Main St., and The Girl & the Raven café, at 380 E. Main St., which offers “a premium coffee and culinary experience.”
Both add their own unique flavors to the retail environment in historic downtown Abingdon, and both are in repurposed buildings with histories of their own, according to recent stories about the businesses by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News.
Abingdon General Store, set up in part of the building that once housed the Parks Belk department store, bills itself as “a one stop shopping destination for Local Goods, Candies, Furniture, Unique Antiques, Clothing and much more,” according to its Facebook page.
It’s the creation of business partners Hunter Dannhardt and Steve Matney, who spent months renovating the 2,800-square-foot space to create the store. The story noted that their new establishment “is tailored after some of the more well-known country stores, such as Mast General Store,” the popular regional chain that grew from the original in Valle Crucis, North Carolina.
Dannhardt also owns Appalachian Reclaimed, which creates works of art from lumber and metal salvaged from barns and buildings, according to the story. Matney is co-owner of Abingdon Fitness and is a collector of antiques from vintage signs and old bikes to country store items and old toys.
They said the general store gives them a venue to display their collections, while opening the door to other hard-to-find merchandise and products from local vendors.
“We want everyone to feel welcome and intrigued to come in and explore,” Dannhardt told the newspaper. “We have everything from women’s clothing and jewelry to fish baits and turkey calls. There’s really something for everyone.”
Vendors in the Abingdon General Store include That Cookie Dough of Bristol, Tennessee; 4 Bee’s Honey in Lebanon, Virginia; Lemonade Candle Co. of Kingsport, Tennessee; Fetching Apparel of Bristol, Tennessee; Lala’s Boutique with locations in Gate City, Kingsport, and Knoxville, Tennessee; the Dressy Owl Boutique of Kingsport; JC Soap Co. of Johnson City, Tennessee; Copper Creek Macramé of Castlewood, Virginia; Clinch Mountain Crystals of Gate City; Clinch Mountain Calls and Appalachian Baits in Damascus. The store’s owners say they’re looking for more.
This concept helps give these vendors an outlet for their own products, something that has been hard to come by during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, The Girl & the Raven was the brainchild of local businessman Hugh Belcher. This coffee bar and scratch kitchen operates in the 1886 Victoria house that formerly was the home of the Zazzy’Z Coffee House, previously owned by Ramsey White of Abingdon, the story noted.
“The pandemic is, in fact, the catalyst that brought a new cafe, coffee bar and roastery into existence,” Belcher told the newspaper.
He said that he and his wife and business partner, Julie Belcher, were considering opening another restaurant after their previous effort, the River Café in the Alvarado community, closed in 2017.
They got serious about the new endeavor when the Belchers’ daughter and son-in-law, Ariane and Cillian Hegarty, who were actors in New York City, moved back to Abingdon after COVID-19 shut down the New York entertainment scene.
“Their return to Abingdon meant a need for new employment, and what better way to bring to life the culinary and hospitality talents of this couple [than] in the venue of a former landmark coffeehouse?” Hugh Belcher said.
The restaurant for now serves coffee along with full breakfast and lunch menus but has plans to add a dinner menu in February. The breakfast menu includes “West Coast Toast,” with avocado, tomato, radish, cured cucumber, herbs and a poached egg on top of ciabatta bread.
At lunchtime, a favorite is the “Hungry Savage,” made with chicken, Benton’s bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion, pickles and a house-made spicy dijonnaise on a French baguette.
There is also a pastry case, including gluten-free items, and coffee beans are roasted each day in the Brazen Raven Roastery next door to the cafe.
So here they are, two intriguing new businesses blossoming in downtown Abingdon during the pandemic.
Not only do we wish them great success in their new endeavors, but we also hope their example will inspire others to forge ahead with new business plans in spite of the pandemic.
The whole notion gives us hope for the future.