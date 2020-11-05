Our View: New Abingdon boutique brings vendors together during uncertain times

Congratulations are in order for the owners of the new Market on Main vendor-supplied boutique in downtown Abingdon.
First, owners Jennifer Puckett and Megan Collins deserve to be commended for daring to open a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of a pandemic, when so many long-standing small businesses have failed.
And second, they’re worthy of recognition for using the vendor-style merchandising format to help struggling artists and crafters find an outlet for their products. Many of these products have been created by people who, because of COVID-19 lockdowns, suddenly found themselves with the time to follow their dreams.
These vendor-style marketplaces aren’t new, for sure. Even the owners of Market on Main are involved in other such endeavors.
But bringing one to downtown Abingdon — at 160 E. Main St. — during this time of crisis helps underscore the importance of “buying local,” a theme being pushed by beleaguered small business owners and local chambers of commerce across America.
The way these vendor shops work is that the owners create a space, divide it into “booths” and provide staffing and central checkout services for the people renting the individual spaces to display their wares.
Owners of the marketplaces collect rents and take a percentage of each sale as a commission.
Antiques stores are famous for the concept, but it has also caught on as a way for aspiring businesspeople to sell new items, as well, including artwork, crafts and other personal creations.
The concept also gives would-be retailers a low-overhead way to start a business. It takes a lot of money not only to set up a shop but also to stock it — and with the vendor concept, the expense of stocking the store gets divided among the various participating sellers.
“Customers can find a variety of new and handcrafted items, including soaps, candles, wreaths, cutlery, jewelry, photography, leather goods, clothing, purses and shoes, at Market on Main, a vendor store with multiple sellers offering their products,” Carolyn R. Wilson wrote in a recent story for the Washington County News.
Participating vendors share the store’s 1,500 square feet of selling space, and, depending on the store’s flexibility, each vendor can decide how much space to rent and how to display the goods. Displays can run from as small as a cart to as large as necessary, depending on the products.
Market on Main plans to accommodate up to 40 vendors, some from as far away as Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Marion and Tazewell, Virginia, the newspaper story said.
Among the vendors is Jordan Glover of Bristol, Tennessee, who will be displaying artwork she created during her time off from a part-time bartending job during the pandemic shutdown.
“It was such an uncertain time. Painting helped to free my mind, and I just fell in love with it,” Glover told the newspaper, adding that she previously dabbled with art while in high school.
Now, she uses acrylics, watercolors and oils to paint local landscapes, landmarks and farm animals.
Other vendors include at least two selling women’s clothing in a full range of sizes.
Market on Main co-owner Collins said she feels encouraged by the reception she and Collins have received so far from the community.
“I’m ecstatic about being part of the Abingdon location,” she told the paper. “We’ve had a huge response from the public, and we already have a waiting list of vendors. We expect this location to be a very busy one, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”
We wish good luck and a prosperous future to Puckett and Collins — and to anyone who shows the courage to press ahead and open a new business in these uncertain times.
