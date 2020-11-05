Our View: New Abingdon boutique brings vendors together during uncertain times

Antiques stores are famous for the concept, but it has also caught on as a way for aspiring businesspeople to sell new items, as well, including artwork, crafts and other personal creations.

The concept also gives would-be retailers a low-overhead way to start a business. It takes a lot of money not only to set up a shop but also to stock it — and with the vendor concept, the expense of stocking the store gets divided among the various participating sellers.

“Customers can find a variety of new and handcrafted items, including soaps, candles, wreaths, cutlery, jewelry, photography, leather goods, clothing, purses and shoes, at Market on Main, a vendor store with multiple sellers offering their products,” Carolyn R. Wilson wrote in a recent story for the Washington County News.

Participating vendors share the store’s 1,500 square feet of selling space, and, depending on the store’s flexibility, each vendor can decide how much space to rent and how to display the goods. Displays can run from as small as a cart to as large as necessary, depending on the products.

Market on Main plans to accommodate up to 40 vendors, some from as far away as Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Marion and Tazewell, Virginia, the newspaper story said.