Our View: Legislation would help bring new rail bridge to D.C. area, aiding Bristol passenger plans

But Southwest Virginia proponents of expanding the current Amtrak service to Bristol learned early last year that a new rail bridge over the Potomac would be the key to getting that service approved.

That’s because any further expansion of Amtrak service along the corridor is believed to be improbable for now because it would cause more rail traffic jams leading into the D.C. area from Virginia.

During a visit to Abingdon early last year, Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine suggested that the expansion would depend on the upgrading of the current Long Bridge, which was built in 1904 and is now the only rail link from Virginia into Washington.

That bridge now operates at 98 percent capacity, with most of that consisting of freight trains moving goods into and out of the Northeast.

The current push to relieve that traffic with a new bridge isn’t being fueled by the desire to extend Amtrak service to Southwest Virginia, however. The move is underway to help facilitate a plan to provide hourly passenger service between Richmond and Washington. That’s where the big money is, but our region stands to benefit if the new bridge also allows for extension of the Roanoke trains to Bristol.