Our View: Keep election control local

Separating local issues from the fevered campaigns of November makes for more deliberate decision-making.

Proponents of Senate Bill 1157 argue that increasing voter turnout is worth the cost of local control. It’s hard to argue with the numbers themselves: turnout is historically much greater for November elections.

A record 7,800 people voted in the November 2020 election, which included a presidential race, the casino referendum, and the state’s first use of early voting.

By marked contrast, about 1,800 people voted in the local May elections, which included two seats each on the City Council and School Board.

Increasing turnout among voters is a worthy goal, but it’s not the only factor under consideration — nor the most important.

As Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said of his vote on the bill: “While I support efforts to increase voter participation and turnout in local elections, I agree the decision to move elections should ultimately be left up to each individual locality to decide on a local basis.”

The fact is that there are community-specific factors at play that make May elections a better fit for Bristol.