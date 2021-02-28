Our View: Keep election control local

A new Virginia Senate bill would require any city or town that holds elections in May to hold them in November. While many cities in Virginia already hold all elections in November, Bristol doesn’t — and for good reason.
Control over local elections should remain with local leaders and communities.
Senate Bill 1157 passed the Senate last month after a tie-breaker vote, and is sponsored by Sen. Lionel Spruill, D-Chesapeake. The bill would impact all mayoral, governing body and school board elections held after Jan. 1, 2022.
At first glance, a change of date would seem to be a minor concern: is there much difference between an election held in May or November?
In fact, the calendar change connects to ongoing conversations in the state and country about elections: hyperpartisanship, voter turnout, and local autonomy.
Currently, Virginia localities have the ability to choose their own election dates. Many Bristol, Virginia leaders and representatives oppose the mandated change.
Bristol leaders argue that elections in May are essentially non-partisan. Voters are “focused” solely on the local election, according to Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley, as the May ballots reflect only local issues.
Bristol Virginia City Councilman Neal Osborne put it this way: “At the local level, it’s not about whether I’m a liberal or a conservative. It’s a case of what’s good for the city or bad for the city.”
Separating local issues from the fevered campaigns of November makes for more deliberate decision-making.
Proponents of Senate Bill 1157 argue that increasing voter turnout is worth the cost of local control. It’s hard to argue with the numbers themselves: turnout is historically much greater for November elections.
A record 7,800 people voted in the November 2020 election, which included a presidential race, the casino referendum, and the state’s first use of early voting.
By marked contrast, about 1,800 people voted in the local May elections, which included two seats each on the City Council and School Board.
Increasing turnout among voters is a worthy goal, but it’s not the only factor under consideration — nor the most important.
As Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said of his vote on the bill: “While I support efforts to increase voter participation and turnout in local elections, I agree the decision to move elections should ultimately be left up to each individual locality to decide on a local basis.”
The fact is that there are community-specific factors at play that make May elections a better fit for Bristol.
Consider that the fiscal year for cities and towns starts on July 1 and ends on June 30. For Bristol — which is working on several debt-related issues, including the landfill and school construction — those specific dates and their relation to the May election matter immensely.
Both Mayor Hartley and Councilman Osborne shared concerns about the proposed change and its effect on local leadership:
“Now, if you’re newly elected, it gives you about eight months to acclimate to being a council member, to understand how the city functions before you get into the budget. If you change it, you get elected, you come in and, within 30 days, you start talking about the budget,” said Hartley.
Given the challenges that Bristol is facing, our leaders need the benefit of that time to make the most informed decisions possible for the city.
Under current law, localities have a choice of when to hold elections. Localities have the ability to self-determine what is in their best interests. This bill strips that choice away.
Ultimately, local leaders should have the ability to set local elections. May elections make the most sense for Bristol; let’s keep it that way.