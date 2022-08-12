Our View: Inflation Reduction Act has real benefits for Southwest Virginia

Despite the poo-pooing of the Inflation Reduction Act by Congressman Morgan Griffith in his weekly column, several of the bill’s provisions will have real, potentially life-saving benefits for the people of Southwest Virginia.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, who voted for the wide-ranging budget reconciliation act, said in a Zoom call with Virginia newspaper editors and opinion writers Wednesday, the lowering of prescription drug expenses, funding for black lung legislation and money to transition coal jobs to clean energy jobs were three of the areas where local residents could see real pocketbook benefits of the new law.

Griffith says the bill won’t reduce inflation and that that may be true, but it is designed to economically benefit some of the most needy segments of our society.

- Seniors will benefit from a $2,000 per year cap on prescription drugs under Medicare.

- Monthly insulin costs under Medicare will be capped at $35 or less.

- Medicare providers will now be able to negotiate pricing which should also help bring down the cost of prescription drugs.

The bill also fixes the nation’s Black Lung Benefit program. Kaine said the bill permanently funds the program at an appropriate level so miners who are doing this difficult work can be assured they will have help if they are among the one in five career coal miners in Central Appalachia come down with the disease.

“We need to make sure that the health care program is there for them, to treat them and help them deal with this tough condition should they have it,” Kaine said.

Southwest Virginians should also benefit from the clean energy portion of the bill that provides $4 billion to coal producing areas of the country to help them transition from coal production.

Kaine pointed out that coal mining jobs have been reduced substantially due to natural gas production becoming less expensive and the mechanization of coal production. Combine that with the clean energy revolution with wind and solar energy alternatives beginning to show promise and the time for the region to transition workers out of the fossil fuel industry is now.

Currently, there is really no specific structure about what the $4 billion for the clean energy transition would be used for but Kaine said he saw three areas where he feels like the funding could be used. Those are: helping existing manufacturing entities transition to a low of no carbon facility, incentivizing new industries to begin in coal-producing parts of the country, such as Southwest Virginia, and retraining workers to do different jobs.

“Coal miners do very, very difficult work,” Kaine said. “It’s difficult work that does connect in many ways to other kinds of manufacturing jobs, and the Southwest Virginia area has a good head start in manufacturing in many ways, so why not do manufacturing there?”

Griffith will likely find a series of reasons not to support this bill with the biggest reason being he has an “R” beside his name, but his district of Southwest Virginia stands to gain a lot from this legislation

We have no expectations that Griffith or any of the other Republican Virginia members of the House will break ranks and will vote yes on this proposal. They will find some excuse such as the name of the bill, who the credit will go to or the number of pages in the proposal to oppose the plan, but the fact remains that Virginians as a whole and especially residents of Southwest Virginia will benefit from this legislation.

It will help our seniors cope with the high cost of prescription drugs and speed the region’s transition away from fossil fuels to a clean energy economy.

To vote no is to vote against the future of Southwest Virginia.