Our View: Herald Courier has been with you through this pandemic year

Over the last 12 months, Bristol Herald Courier staff members brought you defining local COVID-19 stories.

The pandemic forced us to report in new and unexpected ways. Many staff members worked from home. Our office doors closed to folks who walked in to deliver face-to-face tips. “Zoom” rapidly became a word no longer only used at Bristol Motor Speedway.

For you, our readers, we hope our adjustments were seamless and that you found value in our reporting.

We published more than 200 stories about COVID.

Each day, we place a score card on the front page and a link to COVID resources and vaccinations on our website, HeraldCourier.com.

You chimed in over the last year. Readers wrote 56 Letters To The Editor about COVID in 2020.

As the year progressed, you guided coverage with story tips, constructive feedback and on-the-record accounts that gave our reporting strength and credibility.

For example: