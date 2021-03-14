Our View: Herald Courier has been with you through this pandemic year

Over the last 12 months, Bristol Herald Courier staff members brought you defining local COVID-19 stories.
The pandemic forced us to report in new and unexpected ways. Many staff members worked from home. Our office doors closed to folks who walked in to deliver face-to-face tips. “Zoom” rapidly became a word no longer only used at Bristol Motor Speedway.
For you, our readers, we hope our adjustments were seamless and that you found value in our reporting.
We published more than 200 stories about COVID.
Each day, we place a score card on the front page and a link to COVID resources and vaccinations on our website, HeraldCourier.com.
You chimed in over the last year. Readers wrote 56 Letters To The Editor about COVID in 2020.
As the year progressed, you guided coverage with story tips, constructive feedback and on-the-record accounts that gave our reporting strength and credibility.
For example:
Reporter David McGee wrote about Claire Marr, Ballad Health’s clinical value improvement coordinator and a registered nurse working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She lost her beloved 97-year-old grandmother, Britta Miller, to the virus. Marr shared the heartbreaking story of her grandmother’s death to try to battle the seemingly indifferent public response to continuous calls for wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Reporter Sarah Wade wrote a gripping story about hospital chaplain Michelle Lambert. Lambert, a 47-year-old Blountville resident, spends most of her work hours in the hospital’s COVID-19 ICU, as well as its COVID-19 medical surgical, or “med-surg,” unit.
Wade distinguishes herself through memorable descriptive writing and her use of quotes to describe the heartbreaking work of caring for COVID-19 patients. For example: “I [heard] one nurse compare it to death row one night,” Lambert said, standing near a small, artificial Christmas tree, one of the few seasonal decorations in C300. “They come in, but they don’t come out.”
Additionally, Wade wrote a two-part series about psychological impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Part one explained that area mental health specialists are seeing increases in anxiety and depression amid the pandemic. The second part dealt with the pandemic’s impacts on people struggling with substance abuse.
Former reporter Leif Greiss used a public records request to pry loose data from the Virginia ABC that showed sales at state liquor stores in Southwest Virginia surged in mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the region.
The newspaper used a records request to gather parking violation data for both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. We used the information for a sharp-looking, fact-filled half-page infographic that told the story of parking violations on both sides of the state line amid the pandemic.
Former reporter Tim Dodson took a sweeping look at the bleak future of Southwest Virginia’s coal industry amid furloughs, idle mines and the pandemic.
Additionally, Dodson wrote about evictions, which warned could rise as protections expire. He focused on Scott Holcomb, a single-parent, who lost his job amid the pandemic. His weekly $600 supplement provided through the CARES Act also expired. You, our readers, responded favorably. Many readers contacted the newspaper to inquire how they could help Holcomb and his 2 ½ year-old son.
The newspaper examined dozens of violations reported to Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District in the weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam mandated face coverings in public indoor settings. We found local officials say they took firm enforcement action only once, when they revoked a restaurant’s operating permit and reinstated it after the owner agreed to require that employees wear masks.
We examined unemployment rates in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee amid the pandemic. We used human elements to put a face on the deep data dive.
Joe Tennis, playing a bemused spectator, wrote a column about face-coverings making a fashion statement. Additionally, Tennis wrote a story about the Food City distribution warehouse in Abingdon and how it coped amid increased demand.
Robert Sorrell wrote about the struggles that faced local worshippers as some churches canceled in-person services.
Dalena Adams, our former digital content guru, kept the website (HeraldCourier.com) updated with fresh stories.
Our Sport Department journalists helped with coverage. Allen Gregory wrote about Bobby Bennett, a 52-year-old journalist, and his struggle with COVID. Fellow sports scribe Tim Hayes wrote about the Francisco Baseball Family of Abingdon going without baseball last spring. Sports Editor Brian Woodson interviewed gun store owners about increased business.
All staff members contributed. City Editor Susan Cameron directed coverage and edited stories. Chief photographer David Crigger shot and coordinated images and video. Robert Allen, Chelsea Gillenwater, David Thometz, Sandy Ross and George Stone wrote headlines and crafted eye-catching pages.
The pandemic is the biggest story of my four-decade-long career. News staff members will continue to seek out the unexplored and underreported COVID stories in both states as 2021 moves forward.
Thank you for subscribing. Your subscription makes our accurate, meaningful and deeply reported local journalism during this crisis possible.