Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends

While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.

State and local officials as well as representatives in Congress all appear to be on board with the plan to extend the state’s successful Amtrak service to Bristol, but until some money is connected to these ideas, the dream of an Amtrak train passing by Bristol’s iconic sign on State Street on a regular basis seems to be just that – a dream.

Despite not providing any direct funding, the report is valuable in that it gives a direction for where the tracks need to go once the train reaches Bristol and what needs to happen for the project to receive funding. That involves getting our Tennessee friends as excited about bringing passenger service to Bristol as our Virginia friends seem to be. Expecting the train to bring hundreds of casino enthusiasts, country music aficionados and race fans to town and then returning in the same direction it came has never been a realistic option. The route needs to eventually connect with Amtrak’s Atlanta hub, likely by passing through Chattanooga.

While Virginia has built a fairly robust Amtrak system over time, and just added a second train per day in Roanoke this year, Tennessee only has two Amtrak stations associated with the Chicago to New Orleans route. The two stations are Newbern-Dyersburg and Memphis in the far western parts of the state. Nashville, as the capital of the state, has no Amtrak service, neither does Knoxville or Chattanooga.

It is good to see in the report that Tennessee is entering into these conversations to bring passenger rail service to Bristol.

It is understandable that the current focus of building passenger rail in Virginia is getting service to Christiansburg. The town, in close proximity to Virginia Tech and its more than 35,000 students, is a natural next stop for passenger rail down the I-81 corridor. And, the rail can’t get to Bristol without stopping in Christiansburg. But while cheering that project on toward a speedy completion, Bristol needs to continue to fight for its fair share of funding to be set aside now.

It is very likely governments will never have more money than they do right now. With much of the funding from the earlier coronavirus relief programs, the American Rescue Act and the poorly titled Inflation Reduction Act going to build infrastructure projects, it is critical that funding for projects like bringing passenger rail service to Bristol is secured now.

The governmental gravy train will end in a few years and we will be back to cutting teacher’s assistants and chopping money from social programs like we were less than a decade ago.

Bristol needs to grab its share of the passenger train service pie and make these dreams and aspirations of traveling to and from here by train concrete while funding is still there to make our hopes a reality.