Our View: Fall festivals may be harder to find, but some will still be held, even if only online

Fall is one of our favorite times for festivals, including those celebrating the fruits of the harvest, such as pumpkins, gourds, apples, and the dramatic annual changing leaf colors on our native trees.

This year, though, we’ll have to make do with experiencing many of these autumn rites of passage on our own, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our usual routines and keep many of us isolated.

Taking drives through the mountains or hikes along (hopefully uncrowded) woodland trails to enjoy the fall scenery are still essentially safe options, even if gathering for the usual events seems to be out of the question.

People are still decorating their homes and yards with fall and Halloween themes, even though traditions such as trick-or-treating and Halloween parties might be limited or discouraged this year.

But not all is lost, at least for those who have computers and good internet service at home. For those of us equipped to take part in them, there are several “virtual” festivals taking place this year, according to a recent Washington County News story by Joe Tennis.