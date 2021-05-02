Our View: End of the road for jail question

This entirely foreseeable overcrowding crisis has been building steadily for years. The city now finds itself at nothing less than a boiling point.

The number of inmates in the city system has never been higher than it is right now. The steady surge in the prison population is bursting the city’s already strained capacity, to the point that action is needed — now.

If the jail had been built more recently, it would be in clear violation of current state standards at roughly 230% capacity. However, the facility was “grandfathered” into standards nearer to its construction and is only allowed to operate now as a result. As population has increased, the issues of overcrowding have only gotten worse.

The crisis of the jail’s age has become more apparent and inevitable every year. Companies that built and maintained critical jail infrastructure such as doors have gone out of business in the past half century, and parts are scarce. Pipes leak. Heating and electricity require regular repairs. And there is no air conditioning — for inmates or correctional officers.

All of these things come with a cost. City officials have estimated that the facility has less than 10 years of viable use remaining. The clock is ticking.