Our View: Emory & Henry takes cue from VHCC in opening food pantry for students

The college also intends to add toiletries to the pantry, which is just inside the Van Dyke Center. It’s open every day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Breakfast and lunch programs to feed needy students in kindergarten through 12th grade have been around in public schools for years. But the spotlight recently has been turned on to college students who go hungry.

Educators say food insecurity doesn’t automatically go away when students move from high school to college or trade schools, and they note that even as an adult, it’s hard to focus on learning if you’re hungry.

VHCC’s food pantry on the Abingdon campus provides canned and some perishable foods, such as yogurt and cheese, to students, and is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday.

There, as at E&H, students are encouraged to take whatever they need, at no charge to them.

“We have become increasing aware — as surprising as it sounds — that one of the problems some of our students face is food insecurity,” Kellie Crowe, coordinator of public relations and marketing at VHCC, said when the pantry launched last year. “The food pantry is our effort to realize this is a need and to make an available place where our students can come and get food.”