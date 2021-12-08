Our View: Bristol, Virginia has crisis of confidence with its citizens

The more we find out about the genesis of the problems at the Bristol Virginia Landfill, the more we become concerned about the city’s inaction to early warning signs that could have prevented the environmental catastrophe area residents are experiencing every day.
In Sunday’s reporting on the landfill by staff writer David McGee, a BVU Authority official basically said that if the city had anyone on staff who knew what they were looking for, the 32 notices of elevated levels of benzene that go back to 2018 may have served as a “canary in a coal mine.” Unfortunately, that canary appears to have died in vain.
“I don’t know if the city staff lacked the initiative, technical expertise or adequate consultants to address the benzene notice of violations,” BVU President and CEO Don Bowman told McGee.
It appears they may have lacked all of the above and may still lack expertise without anyone on staff who has training in landfill chemistry.
As recently as last month, City Manager Randy Eads publicly speculated where the benzene could be coming from, theorizing it could be seeping into the new landfill from the old landfill nearby.
A quick Google search titled, “How does benzene get into landfills” brings up a Los Angeles Times article from November 1986 about scientists who studied 20 dumps in Southern California and found that 17 of the landfills designed for ordinary household trash were producing the carcinogens benzene and vinyl chloride. While the EPA report said the toxic substances could have been the result of illegal dumping, the scientists found that the landfills once thought to be inactive under the surface were “boiling like a kettle” and producing benzene from common household materials in the process.
With elevated subsurface temperature levels at several gas well locations, it is highly possible the benzene is actually being produced by the landfill itself. This theory was given more credence in a recent article about the landfill on the Southerly website by freelance reporter Sarah Wade. Todd Thalhamer, a senior waste management engineer for the California EPA and consultant said the production of benzene doubles for every 18 degrees the subsurface temperature rises.
If we can find more information about benzene in landfills in one quick Google search than the city appears to have, what does that say about our city’s leadership on this issue? Sarah Wade is a fine reporter, but if she can find a California consultant who appears to have tons of experience in these issues, why is that person talking to her and not city officials?
Eads said the city was going to hire a third consultant to oversee everything that was going on at the landfill more than a month ago, that still has not happened as far as we know. What is the city waiting on?
So far in the landfill issue the city has –
- Failed to respond to 32 notices of violations since 2018 concerning elevated levels of benzene coming from the landfill into the Bristol, Virginia sewer system that could have shown as early as three years ago that trouble was brewing in the landfill.
- Failed to recognize higher than normal wellhead temperatures late in 2020 that could have indicated problems below the surface of the landfill earlier.
- Failed to replace or repair leachate pumps after receiving a letter from the Department of Environmental Quality in May. Council voted to replace the pumps after a November email called the situation “dire.” Getting the new pumps operational is a seven-week process.
This situation that is affecting the lives of hundreds of people needs to be handled with the utmost importance and given top priority, yet we see far too much failure from the city of Bristol, Virginia.
Now, with the questions and failures stacking up, the city justifiably faces a crisis of confidence where we wonder if they really have the knowledge and expertise to deal with this situation.
The city desperately needs to have a landfill expert on staff. They also need a communications specialist to handle this crisis.
Eads may be a great city manager and/or city attorney for the next 30 years, but he has shown he is not a landfill expert. He has become defensive to criticism and somehow undeservedly has become a symbol of all the city’s landfill failures that happened long before he took his position.
The last person people who have been kept up all night by a horrible stench want to talk to is an attorney. Eads is ill prepared for what he has been tasked to do. City Council needs to find a new point person on the landfill issue who listens empathetically, explains compassionately and represents city government as a servant of the people.
While we all hope the landfill improvements scheduled to be completed just a couple weeks from now solve the stench and calm the beast that has become the subject of daily Facebook updates, the damage that has been done between the city of Bristol, Virginia and the citizens of the area will likely last much longer.
Regardless of how the neighborhoods surrounding the landfill smell in early 2022, the city of Bristol, Virginia has much fence mending to do to repair its relations with its neighbors.