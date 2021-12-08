Our View: Bristol, Virginia has crisis of confidence with its citizens

The more we find out about the genesis of the problems at the Bristol Virginia Landfill, the more we become concerned about the city’s inaction to early warning signs that could have prevented the environmental catastrophe area residents are experiencing every day.

In Sunday’s reporting on the landfill by staff writer David McGee, a BVU Authority official basically said that if the city had anyone on staff who knew what they were looking for, the 32 notices of elevated levels of benzene that go back to 2018 may have served as a “canary in a coal mine.” Unfortunately, that canary appears to have died in vain.

“I don’t know if the city staff lacked the initiative, technical expertise or adequate consultants to address the benzene notice of violations,” BVU President and CEO Don Bowman told McGee.

It appears they may have lacked all of the above and may still lack expertise without anyone on staff who has training in landfill chemistry.

As recently as last month, City Manager Randy Eads publicly speculated where the benzene could be coming from, theorizing it could be seeping into the new landfill from the old landfill nearby.