Our View: Bristol bets on itself

Aided by the efforts of local developers Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is expected to generate up to 2,000 direct jobs and between $15 million and $20 million in tax revenues for the city, as well as millions of gaming tax revenues to be split among the city and 11 other Southwest Virginia localities. None of these numbers capture the related dollars and attention from visitors that the hotel and casino will also generate.

In short: The possibilities for Bristol, Virginia and her neighbors are now immense.

Consider not only the jobs, but the specific investments that the region can now claim. A gubernatorial amendment to the casino bills specifies that a percentage of all funds go toward rebuilding public school properties and investing in students.

This amendment paves the way for the kind of school changes residents have wished to see for years.

Not only will the local neighborhoods surrounding the new hotel and casino reap the benefits of new development, but the entire Southwest Virginia region will take part in a shared renaissance through the revenue sharing agreement.

After years of systemic challenges in the region — aging infrastructure, population movement, industry change — our city seized an opportunity to change its story.

Bristol has decided to bet on itself. It’s time to get to work.