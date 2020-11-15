Our View: Bristol bets on itself

Bristol, Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved the proposed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino planned for the former Bristol Mall property on Election Day. In fact, 71% of the 7,717 votes cast were for approval. In light of this historic decision, we want to congratulate the city’s voters on this momentous step.
While we celebrate the expected benefits of this decision, we also recognize the religious groups and other concerned citizens who opposed the casino, and we thank them for participating in the democratic process. It is vital that all voices are heard, especially for decisions made at the local level.
In large part, the casino referendum represents a life raft to the four Virginia cities that conducted casino referendums on Election Day. These casinos will work as economic engines for localities throughout the state, helping to overturn years of financial challenges and anxiety.
For decades, Bristol, Virginia and the other cities that voted on the casino referendums have wrestled through industry change, aging infrastructure and population movement away from the area.
These long-term trends have collided with current realities specific to this area, including jail overcrowding, difficulties in school funding, and longstanding debts.
After years of struggle, Bristol, Virginia needed a lucky break.
Aided by the efforts of local developers Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is expected to generate up to 2,000 direct jobs and between $15 million and $20 million in tax revenues for the city, as well as millions of gaming tax revenues to be split among the city and 11 other Southwest Virginia localities. None of these numbers capture the related dollars and attention from visitors that the hotel and casino will also generate.
In short: The possibilities for Bristol, Virginia and her neighbors are now immense.
Consider not only the jobs, but the specific investments that the region can now claim. A gubernatorial amendment to the casino bills specifies that a percentage of all funds go toward rebuilding public school properties and investing in students.
This amendment paves the way for the kind of school changes residents have wished to see for years.
Not only will the local neighborhoods surrounding the new hotel and casino reap the benefits of new development, but the entire Southwest Virginia region will take part in a shared renaissance through the revenue sharing agreement.
After years of systemic challenges in the region — aging infrastructure, population movement, industry change — our city seized an opportunity to change its story.
Bristol has decided to bet on itself. It’s time to get to work.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!