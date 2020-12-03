Our View: Barter serves up some Christmas fun at Moonlite Drive-In Theatre

The difference, of course, is that at the drive-in, showgoers remain in their cars — carefully distanced from others so that each show allows only 220 cars — while listening to the audio of each performance on the car’s FM radio from a low-power signal transmitted by the theater.

Allen McCalla, artistic director at the Greenville theater, told the newspaper that he and his staff were glad to help their theater friends in Abingdon decorate, especially since their own indoor theater remains closed by the pandemic.

According to the Barter website (bartertheatre.com) “A Christmas Carol,” the Charles Dickens classic set in London in the early 1800s, will run this coming Friday and Saturday (Dec. 4-5), next Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 10-12), then daily from Thursday, Dec. 17, through Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“Frosty,” about a snowman who comes to life and set in New York City, will be presented Fridays and Saturdays for the next two weekends (Dec. 4-5 and 11-12), then daily from Friday, Dec. 18, through Wednesday, Dec. 23.