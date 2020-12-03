Our View: Barter serves up some Christmas fun at Moonlite Drive-In Theatre

Abingdon’s Barter Theatre deserves credit for helping to make sure COVID-19 doesn’t cancel everyone’s Christmas this year.
The historic local theater, which has been closed in downtown Abingdon this season because of the pandemic, continues to innovate with its special productions for drive-up patrons at Abingdon’s Moonlite Drive-In theater on Lee Highway.
In mid-July, the Barter shifted its performance operations to the closed Moonlite Drive-In Theatre on Lee Highway, beginning with a one-act performance of “The Wizard of Oz.” Other productions have followed.
Now, the Barter has begun production of two Christmas shows: “A Christmas Carol,” which opened Nov. 20, and “Frosty,” which began Nov. 27. Both shows will continue at the Moonlite through Dec. 23.
For these productions, according to a recent story by Carolyn R. Wilson in the Washington County News, the Barter has received assistance from the Greenville Theatre in Greenville, South Carolina, which also has been shut down by the pandemic.
“We realize that a lot of kids and their families will be experiencing a not-so-normal Christmas this year because of concerns due to the pandemic,” Ross Egan, the Barter’s managing director, told the newspaper.
“We hope to engage with the community and bring some normalcy to their lives,” he said. “We want to bring Christmas to the Moonlite where they can enjoy the shows from the warmth and comfort of their cars and feel the magic of the holidays surrounding them.”
The difference, of course, is that at the drive-in, showgoers remain in their cars — carefully distanced from others so that each show allows only 220 cars — while listening to the audio of each performance on the car’s FM radio from a low-power signal transmitted by the theater.
Allen McCalla, artistic director at the Greenville theater, told the newspaper that he and his staff were glad to help their theater friends in Abingdon decorate, especially since their own indoor theater remains closed by the pandemic.
According to the Barter website (bartertheatre.com) “A Christmas Carol,” the Charles Dickens classic set in London in the early 1800s, will run this coming Friday and Saturday (Dec. 4-5), next Thursday through Saturday (Dec. 10-12), then daily from Thursday, Dec. 17, through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
“Frosty,” about a snowman who comes to life and set in New York City, will be presented Fridays and Saturdays for the next two weekends (Dec. 4-5 and 11-12), then daily from Friday, Dec. 18, through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Patrons will be able to see both productions — like a movie theater’s “double feature” — on the days they are scheduled concurrently, or they can see “A Christmas Carol” by itself on the two Thursdays. (Visit the website for the most current information and pricing and to make reservations, which are required.)
Santa Claus will greet arriving patrons from a distance, waving at children in their cars upon arrival, and Wolf Hills Coffee will be offering hot drinks during the productions. The Barter said each play is presented in a single act to help prevent crowds from forming outside during intermissions.
Also on the schedule during this holiday season at the Moonlite is a performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Bristol Ballet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Barter officials say the theater company’s other productions at the Moonlite this year have been a success.
“The Moonlite is an accessible, historical place where people feel comfortable visiting,” Barter’s Egan said. “We’ve seen patrons from 33 states since we began shows at the drive-in.
“There are a lot of theaters in major metropolitan areas that do not have the option of using an outdoor facility,” he said. “They don’t have a vacant drive-in just down the highway to use.”
We applaud those responsible for bringing these special, live theatrical performances to the old drive-in movie site, which serves to bring some measure of normalcy back into our lives during these crazy times.
