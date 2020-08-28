Our View: Appalachian quilt project pieces fabric of community together

There is a delightful and inspirational project underway in Abingdon that not only gives people something fun and educational to do in the middle of a pandemic, but also is “piecing together the fabric of the community.”
That “piecing together … one stitch at a time” is how writer Carolyn R. Wilson characterized the “community quilt project” in her recent story in the Washington County News about the effort.
According to her story, the community quilt “is an intergenerational project that is helping connect the community during a time of crisis.”
It’s also designed to help tell some of the history and geography of the region, hence its formal name: “Appalachian Stitches: A Living History Project.”
A joint project of two local arts groups — The Arts Depot and Holston Mountain Artisans — the quilt’s design, with autumn colors, has mountains, streams, trees and wildlife, with a pine tree pattern on the edges, the story notes.
The coolest part is the community participation at the heart of the project. Work is underway on the quilt at The Arts Depot, 314 Depot Square SW, Abingdon, and people who want to join in and drop a few stiches are welcome to show up to take part.
“It’s a way for everyone to be part of the project and to be able to say, ‘I helped put this quilt together,’” Karen Moore, arts administrator at The Arts Depot, told the newspaper, adding that she wants everyone to feel welcome to participate — even those who have never sewn.
Participants can work on the quilt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and needles and thread are provided.
The fabrics for the community quilt were purchased locally, and it’s set up on a frame in the spacious Founder’s Room, “where social-distancing can be practiced” easily, the story says.
“The project is meant to bring people together,” Moore said. “It’s a history project for people who want to learn more traditional Appalachian crafts. It’s a nice way for people to gather informally and learn something new and just have fun.”
Quilting itself seems like a very Appalachian sort of craft, with the art passed down from generation to generation. But it’s not something that’s limited to Appalachia — or even just rural America — it seems to have originated much earlier, perhaps even in ancient Egypt, according to some histories of quilting found online.
Still, most of us who have grown up in Appalachia have know people who have practiced the art, and home-crafted quilts are often available at crafts fairs and similar events throughout the region.
“Appalachian women made quilts to keep their families warm, and they passed their patterns down to the next generation,” the story noted.
Abingdon resident Mary Warner, who has been a quilter for more than 20 years, created the queen-sized quilt top, and the center of the quilt has an appliqué designed by weaver Nancy Garretson, a resident artist at The Arts Depot.
Money to pay for the quilting supplies came from a $10,000 grant The Arts Depot received from Dominion Energy’s ArtStars Program.
The Arts Depot has programs that teach weaving, collage, innovative watercolors, acrylics, oil painting, quilting, carving and beading.
So, what happens to the quilt when it’s finished? People will be able to see it on display at Holston Mountain Artisans, 214 Park St SE, Abingdon, where eventually it will be auctioned off this fall, the story notes.
This is a great way to bring the community together while teaching some crafting skills — and recognizing some of our rich Appalachian heritage.
All of those involved are to be commended for their vision and their work on this fascinating quilt project.
