Your View: Vote Republican to save America

I stand amazed at the vitriol spewed in submittals to this column. The left-leaning nature of this newspaper has long been evident but the subscribers that depict President Trump as the Devil incarnate are ridiculous. This man is the only President who has kept his campaign promises, EVER! I watch the Joe Biden ads about his plan and realize he has no plan! Once again the Democrats are offering money and freebies that will be paid for by the rich. How has that worked in the past? They are offering free healthcare and once again proven fake promises that you can keep your plan/doctor rhetoric. Where have I heard that nonsense before? Biden’s plan for COVID-19 is no different than what is currently in place other than another shutdown and insane mask edict. Please!!! Meanwhile, people who gather to express their view and support the hard-working men and women in uniform are suppressed and beaten. Town halls held recently were polar opposites as to the demeanor of the so-called moderators. We need to see beyond the smokescreen hiding the Democratic agenda that is scary at best and destructive to our constitution. Vote Republican to save America.