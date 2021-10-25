Your View: Vote for Jenny Nichols

It is my honor to endorse Jenny Nichols for a seat on the Washington County School Board. I have known Jenny since she was a student in high school, and she has always sought challenging opportunities to serve and make a difference in her community.

In all things, Jenny believes that students should be at the heart of every decision made. As a candidate for Washington County School Board, she recognizes the board's choices impact students' academic, social, emotional, and physical health. Every day, Jenny will make something happen that will positively impact students and address their most essential needs.

Jenny also understands the importance of providing students with workforce development opportunities. She will advocate for career counseling and career and technical education, ensuring students have the tools and resources needed to cultivate their skills and talents.

Jenny is also on the Board of Communities In Schools of Southwest Virginia. She is committed to ensuring that students and families have access to a network of resources to meet their non-academic needs so that the classroom teacher can focus on achieving academic success.