Your View: Vote for Jenny Nichols

It is my honor to endorse Jenny Nichols for a seat on the Washington County School Board. I have known Jenny since she was a student in high school, and she has always sought challenging opportunities to serve and make a difference in her community.
In all things, Jenny believes that students should be at the heart of every decision made. As a candidate for Washington County School Board, she recognizes the board's choices impact students' academic, social, emotional, and physical health. Every day, Jenny will make something happen that will positively impact students and address their most essential needs.
Jenny also understands the importance of providing students with workforce development opportunities. She will advocate for career counseling and career and technical education, ensuring students have the tools and resources needed to cultivate their skills and talents.
Jenny is also on the Board of Communities In Schools of Southwest Virginia. She is committed to ensuring that students and families have access to a network of resources to meet their non-academic needs so that the classroom teacher can focus on achieving academic success.
One of Jenny's primary interests is finding creative ways to recruit more classroom teachers to the profession. She will work to develop programs that elevate the teaching profession. She will also partner with the local governing body to develop ways to improve salaries and benefits.
With education at the crossroads and challenging times still ahead, Jenny can provide the critical leadership component to move Washington County forward. Jenny has the interpersonal skills to build strong quality relationships and always presents positive solutions to every challenge. I am excited that Jenny has decided to run, and I have no doubt that her election will benefit the students in Washington County Public Schools.