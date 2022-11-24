Your View | The voters were duped

Now that the elections are over, now the prices of gas and everything else starts coming down?

I'd say there is something funny going on there. I say the price of gas remained high until the elections were over with just to make the Democrats look bad. It obviously worked; just look at the House. With prices "now" going down it proves President Joe Biden's policies are working.

It's obvious the powers that be did not want that to be known. Now it is too late to do anything about it. The voters of this country were duped.

Paul Honaker | Abingdon, Virginia