Your View: Thanks for allocating funds to Virginia Creeper Trail

Many thanks to Abingdon’s Town Council for its decision to allocate a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Virginia Creeper Trail for trestle repairs and several deferred maintenance projects.

We are grateful for their foresight and appreciation of the critical role the VCT plays in all our communities. It’s often easy to look past the gifts in our own backyard or assume that if the trail is here, it will always be here. But the council spoke with one voice in its recognition of the essential nature of this regional workhorse, one that is both vitally important to our communities economically and a key ingredient in the quality of life and health for so many of our residents.