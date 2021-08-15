Your View: Thanks for allocating funds to Virginia Creeper Trail

Many thanks to Abingdon’s Town Council for its decision to allocate a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Virginia Creeper Trail for trestle repairs and several deferred maintenance projects.
We are grateful for their foresight and appreciation of the critical role the VCT plays in all our communities. It’s often easy to look past the gifts in our own backyard or assume that if the trail is here, it will always be here. But the council spoke with one voice in its recognition of the essential nature of this regional workhorse, one that is both vitally important to our communities economically and a key ingredient in the quality of life and health for so many of our residents.
At no time in the trail’s 34-year history has this been more evident than the last 18 months as the trail itself provided the welcome – and deeply needed – respite for thousands - whether they were seeking activities for young children, an outlet for physical exercise, the calm of fresh air and beautiful surroundings, a place to greet friends, even at a distance, or support in the management of chronic conditions at a time when physician office visits were not readily available. And economically, Creeper Trail visitors helped support many of our local businesses during this difficult period, which also resulted in across-the-board increases in meals and lodging tax collections between 2019 and 2021.