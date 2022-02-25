Your View: Surplus shouldn’t be used for tax cuts

If you’re not aware, Virginia’s government is sitting on a huge $2.6 billion budget surplus.

The extra money came from prior years, when GOP Governor Glen Youngkin’s Democratic predecessor, Ralph Northam, was in office and the state’s economy was robust.

When surpluses occur, responsible governments usually put some of the extra money in a “rainy day fund” for times when income falls short of needs. Virginia’s constitution has required this since 1992 and the obligation has been met.

Otherwise, it’s generally considered good practice to spend surplus money on non-recurring items. This means, rather than using a budget surplus to hire new state troopers, who will have to be paid year after year, equipment could be upgraded or new facilities built. Neither of these would be a recurring expense.

So, what are Governor Youngkin and his GOP followers proposing? Basically, the opposite.

Virginia’s constitution requires state budgets to be balanced and Youngkin acknowledges this. However rather than using the surplus left after rainy-day fund payments for non-recurring items, Youngkin has gone around the state saying tax cuts are needed and the surplus should largely cover their cost.

For openers, Youngkin would double the standard income tax deduction for individuals and eliminate the 2.5% sales tax on groceries. Both would reduce the state’s tax income — not just for next year but for every year to come.

Recently, a conservative columnist, Travis Nix, wrote in this newspaper and the Roanoke Times that Youngkin’s tax cuts are good, but they aren’t bold enough. Nix would leave the grocery tax in place but cut the overall sales tax. That could amount to a net income loss. However, his big idea is to totally eliminate Virginia’s corporate income tax. Businesses would get a “go home free” pass which, Nix said, would stimulate economic growth.

No figures were given that showed how the corporate tax loss would be offset by taxes collected from a stimulated economy. Nor did Youngkin or Nix bother to tell us how taxes should be increased or future budgets cut when today’s surpluses are no more and the good-times tax cuts they advocate still crimp state revenue.

Virginia has a long list of unmet needs that are non-recurring and could be addressed if available budget surpluses were spent on them. A prime example is rural area schools, especially in Southwest and Southern Virginia. Studies have shown that billions dollars are needed for school buildings in these areas. Unlike recurring expenses, once a school is built, it doesn’t have to be rebuilt every year.

In this time of state budget surpluses, no one is saying taxes should be increased. But paying for tax cuts with surpluses is financially dangerous and irresponsible.