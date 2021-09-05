 Skip to main content
Your View: Smyth County applies transient occupancy tax law unequally
Your View: Smyth County applies transient occupancy tax law unequally

Jeff Richardson, the Smyth County commissioner of revenue, fails to apply the transient occupancy tax law equally to all lodging operators in Smyth County. He has created an unfair market that favors some businesses over others. Everyone in our community should demand fair and transparent tax collection.

Many people don’t realize that homestay companies like Airbnb, which is a multibillion-dollar American business, operate in Southwest Virginia, including Smyth County. Abingdon, Virginia, passed a homestay ordinance in 2017 and Washington County hired a tax compliance company in 2018 to ensure that tax laws were applied equitably to all lodging businesses in their jurisdictions. The story is different in Smyth County.

I contacted Mr. Richardson’s office by phone and email multiple times since 2019 about the problem of homestay companies like Airbnb misleading operators and tax collectors. I never got a straight answer. So, I filed Freedom of Information Act requests that legally compel his office to make information public. I learned from the documents that Mr. Richardson knew as early as 2019 that a problem existed because other tax commissioners around the state were raising the alarm. Since then, Mr. Richardson has done very little to fix the problem and has instead persisted in applying the tax to some lodging businesses and not others, which is unfair and distorts the market.

Why does Mr. Richardson impose the lodging tax on some businesses and not others in Smyth County?

When will Mr. Richardson fairly apply the lodging tax to lodging businesses in Smyth County?

We need answers to these questions. Smyth County deserves a tax commissioner that applies the lodging tax fairly and transparently.

