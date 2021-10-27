 Skip to main content
Your View: School boards must be accountable to parents
Your View: School boards must be accountable to parents

Most school boards are having an election right now.

School boards in Virginia are nonpolitical. They are held to allow the parents to let the elected school board know what the parents expect the board to teach their children, not the other way around.

Our retired ex-governor thinks that the school boards are expected to teach not what the parents want. What a mistake from the ex-governor. Maybe the former governor did not know because his children went to private schools.

What do parents want? Parents want their children to be taught true history, not some phony theory. Parents want their children taught advanced math and sciences to prepare them for the jobs of the future. Parents want clean, safe restrooms for both boys and girls. Transgender children must have a separate bathroom.

In Loudoun County, they want school board meetings open to the parents, not shielded by $3.8 million bulletproof shields to protect them from the parents.

Parents want safe schools and for children to be safe from violent incidents such as reported rape. The principal’s job is to report such incidents to the school superintendent and the police. If the principal does not report the rape, they should be fired.

