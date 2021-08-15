 Skip to main content
Your View: Protect your children; get vaccinated for them
This letter has a simple message. It does not require a lot of explanation. It is neither political nor religious, just plain ole common sense. Children under the age of 12 cannot receive the COVID-19 vaccination, but you can. Why would anyone even risk catching the virus and bringing it home to ruin not only your life but infecting your children and ruining theirs too? This killer virus is exploding, going from 12,000 U.S. infections on July 4th to over 115,000 U.S. daily infections yesterday. Aug. 5. If you don’t care about yourself, think about your children and their welfare!

