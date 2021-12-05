Your View | Politics has nothing to do with high gas prices

Morgan Griffith (in his editorial published Wednesday, Dec. 1), laid all the blame for high gas prices on the policies of President Biden. This is an absurd claim and economists (conservative and liberal) say so.

There are four forces behind the high gas prices (as well as heating oil and propane prices). First, the COVID downturn in the economy slowed production of oil, so that as the economy recovers, and demand increases, prices are driven up. The big increase in travel by Americans over the summer was a large part of that and the effect continues.

Second, OPEC has chosen to make up for lost revenue by restricting production. Biden cannot be blamed for that.

Third, inflation has resulted from the supply chain disruptions on a global scale, again a result of the COVID downtown in the world economy.

Fourth, a major hurricane called Ida essentially shut down oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and although that was in late August, the impact on prices has continued over the months since.

If Morgan Griffith were being honest, he would admit that high gas prices and global inflation are not driven by Biden's policies. But Rep. Griffith has never demonstrated an independent mind, and instead remains the victim of his own prejudice and his partisan politics.