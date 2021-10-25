Your View: Osborne endorsed

I’m writing in support of Neal Osborne for commissioner of the revenue. Mr. Osborne is our current vice mayor and served a term as mayor, helping lead the city through the early days of the COVID crisis. He’s the only candidate that has put forth any ideas on how he would make the office run better, including regular meetings in the community with taxpayers, something the current commissioner has not done. He has a background in sales, credit approvals, and is a former teacher at an alternative school. He has varied life experiences that will serve us all well if he’s elected.