 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Osborne endorsed
0 comments

Your View: Osborne endorsed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Change is a good thing.

Under our current commissioner of revenue, Cloe Barker, real estate assessments jumped as much as 35% or 40% for some people, and that’s not fair to low-income residents or senior citizens.

I’m writing in support of Neal Osborne for commissioner of the revenue. Mr. Osborne is our current vice mayor and served a term as mayor, helping lead the city through the early days of the COVID crisis. He’s the only candidate that has put forth any ideas on how he would make the office run better, including regular meetings in the community with taxpayers, something the current commissioner has not done. He has a background in sales, credit approvals, and is a former teacher at an alternative school. He has varied life experiences that will serve us all well if he’s elected.

Unlike the Democrat nominee, he is a resident of the city, and has been his whole life. He understands the people and how to help them. He’s running as an independent because at the local level, it’s not about party, but about doing the right thing.

I’m proud to support Neal Osborne and I hope you do too.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters To The Editor

Your View | A response from Canada

An item in your publication misrepresents Canada’s forest management and how toilet paper is made. Canada’s approach will always be about balance, local input and creating environmental, social and economic benefits for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

Letters To The Editor

Your View: Lock up your guns

Child Care Aware of Virginia implores the public to store firearms locked, unloaded, and out of the reach of children, with ammunition stored in a separate, locked location. It is the responsibility of all gun owners to ensure their firearm is never accessible to children.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts