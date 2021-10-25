Your View: Osborne endorsed

Change is a good thing.
Under our current commissioner of revenue, Cloe Barker, real estate assessments jumped as much as 35% or 40% for some people, and that’s not fair to low-income residents or senior citizens.
I’m writing in support of Neal Osborne for commissioner of the revenue. Mr. Osborne is our current vice mayor and served a term as mayor, helping lead the city through the early days of the COVID crisis. He’s the only candidate that has put forth any ideas on how he would make the office run better, including regular meetings in the community with taxpayers, something the current commissioner has not done. He has a background in sales, credit approvals, and is a former teacher at an alternative school. He has varied life experiences that will serve us all well if he’s elected.
Unlike the Democrat nominee, he is a resident of the city, and has been his whole life. He understands the people and how to help them. He’s running as an independent because at the local level, it’s not about party, but about doing the right thing.
I’m proud to support Neal Osborne and I hope you do too.