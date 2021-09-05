Your View: Not enough people have recognized the seriousness of COVID-19

Last Sunday’s paper was one of the most difficult I have ever read. “Normal” front page disasters — Hurricane Ida, airstrikes in Afghanistan — paled in comparison to the disaster that COVID-19 is wreaking in our region. David McGee wrote a gripping, harrowing story of what is unfolding in our local hospitals, and his exacting details hammered home the point time and time again of exactly what COVID-19 CAN do to you.

I was moved to tears by Alicia Deel’s account of the “vicious cycle” of dashed hopes, time after time, and the senseless deaths. And Bobbi Murphy, telling how amazed people are at how miserable they feel, and how sick they truly are. The greatest point was that there is no cure, but there is prevention.

Many people have realized COVID-19 is NOT “just a flu,” but apparently not nearly enough. COVID-19 does not care about your politics, or your religion or whether you’re a good person. It doesn’t care that you have people who love you, or whom you love. David McGee conveyed that, and for that, I thank him and the Bristol Herald Courier for this coverage.

In the meantime, the numbers in the little green box on the front page continue to climb.