Your View | No, no, no! A public store is not a place for dogs — even good ones

I am responding to the editorial about stores welcoming dogs. The answer should be no, no, no.

The writer is an optimist about dog behavior, or rather how owners think their dogs behave. Many dogs are well-behaved, but many are not. And there sure are a lot of not well-behaved ones in the stores where I have seen them. Owners seem to think that everyone wants to see and pet their dogs, I certainly do not. I’m not a dog-hater, I have had good dogs. But a store is not a place for dogs.

Dogs lick their rear-ends and roll in dirty things and carry as many or more germs than kids do. In this pandemic era, most people are sanitizing their hands over and over. I’ve never seen anyone sanitizing a dog’s paws, nor should they.

I can’t wait to get out of the pet store when I go there for my cat supplies. There are dogs all throughout the aisles and in the way and on long leashes. Dogs may bite and bark; most kids do not bite others, though they do cry and whine. Also most humans do not “do their business” in the floor of a store. Dogs get excited and can easily make that mistake.

It is nice that the writer wants to take her dog out and away from home. But take them to the park or the lake or just on a long walk. No need to expose those of us who don’t love your dog to having to dodge the dog or its leavings.