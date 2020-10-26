Your View: No Christian can vote for Trump

He goes on to say, “The bible is clear on all issues of the LBGTQ lifestyle.” Well, the bible is clear on a lot of things. Exodus 35:2. You should be put to death for working on the Sabbath. Leviticus 15:19-24. You are allowed no contact with a woman while she is in her period of menstrual uncleanliness. Leviticus 11:10 It is an abomination to eat shellfish.

Homosexuality did not even make the Ten Commandments. Hmmm, Thou shall not commit Adultery did. Trump slept with Stormy Daniels while Melania was pregnant with his son Barron. Trump then went on to pay Daniels hush money. Trump was caught on camera bragging that he can grab a woman by the %#! X* and get away with it. Thou shall not lie. This is laughable because there are too many documented lies to count. Thou shall not kill. Trump boasted that he could get away with murdering someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and still get votes. Trump bullies, name calls, demeans and lies every day. He shows no compassion and empathy for the downtrodden. He is crass and will not condemn hate groups. No one can ever convince me that you can be a Christian and vote for Trump at the same time. What would Jesus do? TRUMP MAKES AMERICA HATE AGAIN.