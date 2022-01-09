Your View | Never been more proud — Biden’s speech was great and badly needed

This is my letter to President Biden and Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Dishonorable Morgan:

This is the email I sent this great President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Honorable Mr. President Biden:

Bravo! I have never been more proud of a President of the United States as I am now after hearing your speech this morning. It was overdue and badly needed. You nailed it.

Next step is for the Justice Department to hold the leaders of the insurrection criminally responsible.

May God bless and keep you well, the country needs you.

Thank you.

Ronnie Frazier

Dishonorable Morgan,