Your View | Never been more proud — Biden’s speech was great and badly needed
Your View | Never been more proud — Biden's speech was great and badly needed

This is my letter to President Biden and Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Dishonorable Morgan:

This is the email I sent this great President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Honorable Mr. President Biden:

Bravo! I have never been more proud of a President of the United States as I am now after hearing your speech this morning. It was overdue and badly needed. You nailed it.

Next step is for the Justice Department to hold the leaders of the insurrection criminally responsible.

May God bless and keep you well, the country needs you.

Thank you.

Ronnie Frazier

 

Dishonorable Morgan,

When you violated your oath to the Constitution of the United States by voting to overthrow the results of the most free and fair election in the history of this country, what is taking you so long to resign In disgrace for your treasonous action?

Ronnie Frazier

Abingdon, Virginia

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

Yoour View | Morgan Griffith wrong on vaccination

  • Updated

Morgan Griffith’s latest ill-timed letter on COVID vaccination arrived the same day as news that the omicron variant has been detected in Virginia. In his usual pandering to his MAGA base, Griffith pulls straws in an attempt to deflect the urgent need for all to be vaccinated.

