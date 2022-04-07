Your View: Morgan Griffith voted against capping monthly insulin prices

If you want to see blatant political hypocrisy at work, look no further than the U.S. representative for Virginia’s 9th District — Morgan Griffith.

Here are quotes from his election campaign propaganda (excuse me, weekly newsletter) concerning drug pricing. On Feb. 11, he stated, “I am a co-sponsor of a bill that would encourage lower drug prices … it would provide a … limit on what seniors pay for insulin,” and on May 7, 2021, “Many of the ideas in the bill have broad bipartisan support, such as curbs on the price of insulin.”

Legislation to cap monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 per month was voted on by the House March 31 — and Morgan Griffith voted against it. Let that sink in: The avowed proponent of lower drug costs had a chance to make that happen for thousands of his constituents — and refused to vote for it.

Generally, when Rep. Griffith votes against beneficial legislation, he uses the excuse of “I didn’t have time to read it,” or “It had other provisions I didn’t like.” That won’t work this time, as this bill was introduced in February and addressed only one topic — capping insulin costs. Cost to drug companies to make insulin is less than $10 a vial, yet many of those who need the drug are paying hundreds of dollars a month. It should come as no surprise to learn that some of the largest contributions to Rep. Griffith’s election campaign are from the pharmaceutical industry.

Rep. Griffith devotes his most recent newsletter (April 1) to opposing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Jackson, a process in which he has no role or vote. He belittles her legal background, ignoring the facts that she has more trial judge experience than any sitting member of the court,and would be only the second member of the court who has served as both a district and appeals court judge. She has also received the highest “Well Qualified” rating from the American Bar Association.

We can only wish we had a congressman who looked out after the best interests of the 9th District instead of his campaign donors.