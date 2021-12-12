 Skip to main content
Your View | Morgan Griffith’s logic incorrect on energy
Your View | Morgan Griffith's logic incorrect on energy

While I share Rep. Griffith’s concern for Americans being able to heat their homes and desire for domestic energy independence, (“We need to restore American energy independence”) I found myself disagreeing with his logic on how to reach those goals.

Oil is a global commodity. Prices for oil will therefore always depend on global supply and demand. Griffith suggests that we would see oil prices decline if we permitted Canada to pipe us oil from their tar sands region. This is economically incorrect. Prices would remain the same, as we would export American oil to other nations at the same time, a practice which is perfectly legal. In addition, importing oil from Canada does not “restore American energy independence” because Canada is not part of the United States.

There was no mention of renewable energy in Griffith’s essay, which not only has the potential to help Appalachia gain energy independence by producing its own electrical power in place of fossil fuels, but could also provide hundreds of millions in stable income (this includes tax revenue for localities host to renewable energy infrastructure).

Neither was there a mention of climate change, which threatens Appalachia with floods from the rising incidence of extreme rainfall events. In the mountain communities of our region, riverine flooding poses a very significant threat to already poor and socially vulnerable communities, which will have a difficult time bouncing back from extreme (but increasingly routine) precipitation events. The town of Hurley in Buchanan County lost one life and 20 homes in the extreme rain event of September 2021.

Energy independence in America will include expanded renewable energy, and reduced fossil fuel use. We can profit by this great transition in Southwest Virginia, or we can be left behind.

