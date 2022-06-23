Your View | More love, less CRT

Roger Watson, in his June 16 editorial on, “more love, less hate, more tolerance and more grace” made some good points. It’s just too bad he doesn’t take his own advice to heart.

Racism and prejudice of any kind is detestable. Like the middle-aged Black woman Mr. Watson describes in his editorial who was called the “N word” at a gas station, I too, as a white woman, have been called a “White b----,” a “cracker,” and I have heard Black people call other Black people the “N word.” When I was in my early 20s I was told to not bother applying for a job because, “they only hire Blacks or Hispanics.” So much for “white privilege.” Racism is wrong, no matter who is on the receiving end.

Mr. Watson’s Freudian slip reveals his own prejudices when he refers to “MAGA conservatives” and sings the praises of CRT. I’m a conservative, I want to see America great again for all people, and I’ve read CRT literature blaming White people for all the evils committed against Black people. CRT is racist, hateful, and intolerant. Period. You don’t correct the evils of racism by teaching more racism. Also, much of CRT is founded on Marxist principles. Study up on any country that has forced Marxist socialism/communism on its people and you’ll find a far more dismal record of racial prejudice, including against Black people, than in U.S. history. Facts don’t lie.

So, Mr. Watson, spare your readers the blind self-righteous divisiveness pushed by CRT and other socialist-leaning doctrines that have produced ill-informed prejudices (lies) against conservatives who want the best for all people in our good country regardless of skin color. Follow your own advice: “more love, less hate, more tolerance and more grace.”